NEET-UG Paper Leak: CBI Arrests Key Accused Who Stole Paper from NTA Trunk, Say Reports

According to a PTI report, one of those arrested had stolen the NEET-UG paper from the National Testing Agency’s trunk.

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested two people for stealing the NEET-UG question paper. According to a PTI report, one of those arrested had stolen the NEET-UG paper from the National Testing Agency’s trunk.

Those arrested have been identified as Patna’s Pankaj Kumar and Hazaribagh’s Raju Singh, reported India Today. Both were involved in the stealing and circulation of the question paper.

With the two arrests, the total number of persons arrested in connection with cases pertaining to leakage, impersonation and other irregularities in the medical entrance exam has now reached 14, they said.

The agency has arrested Pankaj Kumar alias Aditya, a 2017-batch civil engineer from the National Institute of Technology Jamshedpur, who allegedly stole the NEET-UG paper from the NTA trunk in Hazaribagh, the officials said.

Kumar, a resident of Bokaro, was arrested from Patna, they said.

The CBI has also arrested one Raju Singh who allegedly helped Kumar in stealing the paper and passing them on to other gang members, they said, adding that Singh was arrested from Hazaribagh.

The agency, which is probing the alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam, has registered six FIRs. The FIR from Bihar pertains to leakage of paper while the remaining from Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra are linked to impersonation of candidates and cheating.

The agency’s own FIR on a reference from the Union Education Ministry pertains to a “comprehensive investigation” into the alleged irregularities in the examination.

NEET-UG is conducted by the NTA for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions. This year, the exam was conducted on May 5 at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 abroad. More than 23 lakh candidates had appeared for the test.











