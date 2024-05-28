CBI Files Chargesheet Against Suspended TMC leader Shahjahan Shiekh

Home

Sandeshkhali Incident: CBI Files Chargesheet Against Suspended TMC Leader Shahjahan Sheikh

As per CBI investigation Shiekh is amongst the key conspirators behind the attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) on January 1.

Sandeshkhali: The CBI filed a chargesheet on Monday against suspended TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh and six others in relation to the attack on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) team in January. Sheikh’s brother Sekh Alomgir is also on the list.

The probe agency filed the chargesheet in Basirhat court in West Bengal. According to the CBI investigation, Shahjahan Shiekh is among the key conspirators behind the attack on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) team that took place on January 1. The ED team was attacked while it was on its way to Shiekh’s premises to conduct a search operation following the alleged multi-crore ration distribution scam.

The CBI had undertaken the investigation of the case after the directions from the Calcutta High Court.

As per the investigation conducted so far, the CBI filed a chargesheet against the accused under different sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. The other accused have also been arraigned as per their role, as revealed during the investigation.

The suspended TMC leader was in the centre of Sandeskhali case in North 24 Parganas district when the villagers, mostly women started a protest against him and accused the leader of land-grabbing and sexual harassment in February. The villagers accused Sheikh and his men of inflicting gross atrocities on citizens while gobbling the land.

Sheikh was arrested by the state police on February 29 and CBI took him under custody on March 6.







