Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: CBI Gets Approval To Conduct Polygraph Test of Accused

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: CBI also conducted psychological testing of the main accused in the case earlier.

Kolkata: In a new development in the brutal rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was granted permission to conduct polygraph test of Sanjay Roy, the prime accused in the case. Also, the CBI carried out the psychoanalysis test of the accused Roy on Sunday, who is now in the agency’s custody.

West Bengal Governor Offices Alert Medical Colleges

The West Bengal Governor’s office on Sunday alerted medical colleges in the State to beef up security and ensure that women doctors and paramedics are provided with adequate protection.

“Today Raj Bhavan contacted Medical Colleges in the State and alerted them to beef up security and ensure that women doctors and paramedics are provided adequate protection,” Raj Bhavan Media Cell said in a post on X.

This action follows the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata. Earlier in the day, the CBI team investigating the case conducted 3D laser mapping of the emergency ward at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

CBI Conducted Psychological Testing of Main Accused

CBI also conducted psychological testing of the main accused in the case, the report said. According to report, a psychologist from the CBI team reached Kolkata on Saturday to assist the investigation team.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the case. A bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, along with Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, will hear the case on August 20. The rape and murder of the trainee doctor have triggered massive outrage, drawing responses from various sectors.

Earlier today, football fans protested near Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, leading to the cancellation of the Durand Cup match between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal.

In Kolkata, junior doctors and students continue to protest at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

On August 14, the protest site and hospital campus at RG Kar were vandalized by a mob, leading to a police intervention.

To maintain law and order, Kolkata police have imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (formerly Section 144 of the CrPC), around the Medical College and Hospital for seven days, effective from Sunday (August 18) to Saturday (August 24).

