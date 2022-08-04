29 C
Kolkata
Friday, August 5, 2022
type here...
Kolkata UpdatesNational

CBI Raided 13 Seperate Locations: Cattle Smuggling Case

By admin
0
122

Must read

adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

The CBI on Wednesday conducted search operations at 13 locations, including in Kolkata and West Bengal’s Birbhum district, of two persons in an ongoing investigation of the cattle smuggling case in the state, an official said.

“During the searches, cash amounting to Rs 17 lakh, electronic devices including 10 mobile phones, pen drives, hard discs, besides several incriminating documents and a locker key have been recovered,” said a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official.

Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal is also facing prosecution in the matter.

admin

See author's posts

Previous articleTRUST Asset Management announces the launch of TRUSTMF Money Market Fund
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest article