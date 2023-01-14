Home

CBI Raided My Office Again, Says Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. Probe Agency Denies Claim

The Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday raided the office of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Saturday claimed that the Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) raided his office again, however, the probe agency has denied his claims. Sisodia confirmed this news on Twitter as he wrote, “Today again CBI has reached my office. They are welcome. They raided my house, raided my office, searched my locker, even conducted an investigation in my village. Nothing has been found against me and nothing will be found because I have not done anything wrong.”

आज फिर CBI मेरे दफ़्तर पहुँची है. उनका स्वागत है.

इन्होंने मेरे घर पर रेड कराई, दफ़्तर में छापा मारा, लॉकर तलशे, मेरे गाँव तक में छानबीन करा ली.मेरे ख़िलाफ़ न कुछ मिला हैं न मिलेगा क्योंकि मैंने कुछ ग़लत किया ही नहीं है. ईमानदारी से दिल्ली के बच्चों की शिक्षा के लिए काम किया है. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) January 14, 2023

CBI Denies Manish Sisodia’s Claim

The probe agency said there was no raid conducted today and that a team of officials had reached his office to collect documents.

“No searches by the CBI at Manish Sisodia’s premises. Section 91 of the CrPC notice was issued for the submission of a document. The team went to Sisodia’s office to collect the said document,” India Today reported citing CBI sources.

Delhi Deputy CM stands accused in the liquor scam which involves alleged kickbacks to political leaders by private players in exchange for liquor shop licenses. Earlier, Sisodia’s house was raided by the probe agency in August after getting a nod from Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

