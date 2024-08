Home

CBI Summons 5 Doctors For Interrogation In Kolkata Rape-Murder Case, Questions Officer-in-Charge of Local Police Station

The CBI on Wednesday began investigation into the alleged rape-murder of a woman doctor at a state-run hospital, with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee supporting the probe while criticising the opposition for inciting protests that have rocked the state for six consecutive days.

CBI officials arrive at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital for investigation in the recent alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor inside the hospital premises, in Kolkata, Wednesday, Aug (Image: PTI)

Kolkata: In a major development in the Kolkata Rape-Murder Case on Thursday, the special crime branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Kolkata summoned five doctors for interrogation in connection with the rape and murder of a post-graduate trainee last week.

The CBI was also seen questioning Abhijit Mondal, the officer-in-charge at Tala police station, who was seen arriving at the CBI special crime branch office on Thursday.

TMC Supremo Compares Unrest With Bangladesh

The TMC supremo, drawing parallels with recent student unrest in Bangladesh that led to the ousting of the Awami League government, accused the CPI(M) and BJP of attempting to seize power through these protests.

A 25-member CBI team, led by an additional director and accompanied by medical and forensic experts, began investigating the case, mandated by the Calcutta High Court, that has sparked widespread outrage and protests, and visited the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College where the trainee doctor’s body was found on August 9.

After conducting his medical tests at the state-run SSKM Hospital, Kolkata Police handed over key suspect Sanjoy Roy to the CBI at the CGO Complex here.

Meanwhile, in response to the “Reclaim the Night” call, thousands of women from all walks of life gathered across the state at midnight on Wednesday to protest against the incident.

Amid the public outrage, leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the attempt to save the accused instead of providing justice to the victim raises serious questions on the hospital and the local administration, triggering angry reaction from the TMC, its ally as part of opposition bloc INDIA at the national level.

Healthcare services in the state remain crippled for the sixth consecutive day due to the cease-work by junior doctors demanding justice for their colleague, with emergency and outpatient departments in most state-run hospitals still closed, causing significant distress among patients.

“We will abide by the Calcutta High Court’s order and extend all support to the CBI,” Banerjee said while addressing a party event in Behala. “We have no problem with the CBI taking over the case, as we want it solved as soon as possible.” The CM also issued a strong demand for swift justice, urging the CBI to solve the case by Sunday.

CM Mamata Praises Kolkata Police

She noted that Kolkata Police had already completed “90 per cent of the investigation and insisted that those responsible be hanged”. However, she expressed frustration with the ongoing protests and criticised the CPI(M) and BJP for allegedly inciting unrest.

“A coordinated approach has been executed by the BJP and CPI(M), with support from the Centre, to defame Bengal and exploit the situation,” Banerjee said.

“They are taking cues from student unrest in Bangladesh and are attempting to capture power similarly. But they won’t succeed.”

In a separate event, Banerjee announced her plans to personally lead a protest march on Friday, demanding justice for the deceased doctor.

“I will take to the streets on Friday. We demand that the CBI ensures the case is solved by Sunday,” she reiterated.

The CBI reported having filed an FIR under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in New Delhi concerning the case and the CBI team will camp in Kolkata till the case is solved. Banerjee appealed to the striking doctors to return to work, highlighting the severe impact on healthcare services across the state.

“I urge doctors who have not returned to duty to resume work. You have been protesting for several days, and I haven’t interfered. But you must remember your duty to serve the people, as you have taken an oath.”

Comment From Rahul Gandhi

Amid the public uproar over the incident, Rahul Gandhi said, “The attempt to save the accused instead of providing justice to the victim raises serious questions on the hospital and the local administration.”

He added, “This incident has forced us to think that if doctors are not safe in a place like a medical college, then how can the parents send their daughters outside for studies? Why are even the strict laws made after the Nirbhaya case unsuccessful in preventing such crimes?”

The TMC was quick to hit back at Gandhi for his remarks, with Banerjee saying, “I even ask the Congress, you have the government in various states, what have you people done there to ensure justice?”

(With inputs from agencies)