Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: CBI To Probe Into Financial Irregularities Case Against ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh

Sanjay Roy, the leading suspect in the appalling rape and murder of an aspiring doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, has been placed into a 14-day judicial detention by the Sealdah Court.

Kolkata: In a significant turn of events on Saturday, the Central Bureau of Investigation took over the case of alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata during the tenure of former principal Sandip Ghosh. Notably, the action came on the directions of the Calcutta High Court which transferred the probe to the agency from a state-constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Moreover, The CBI also collected necessary documents from the SIT on Saturday and proceeded to re-register the FIR, as per a report by news agency PTI.

The high court had issued directives on a petition by former deputy superintendent of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Akhtar Ali, who requested a probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into alleged financial misconduct at the medical college during the tenure of Ghosh.

The college has come into media glare following the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor on the campus on August 9, they said. The high court had directed the CBI to submit a progress report on the investigation within three weeks. The court has scheduled a follow-up hearing for September 17 to review the report.

Kolkata Doctor’s rape-murder: Polygraph Test Begins

The lie detection tests on the main accused and six others in the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital began on Saturday, officials said.

The polygraph test on Sanjay Roy, the main accused, is being conducted in the prison where he is lodged, while the remaining six, including former principal Sandip Ghosh and four doctors who were on duty during the night of the incident and a civic volunteer, are undergoing the test at the agency’s office in Kolkata, they said.

Ghosh arrived at the CBI’s office at CGO Complex in Salt Lake on Saturday morning for the ninth day consecutive day, and was then taken for the test, the officials said.

Those undergoing the lie detection test include two first-year postgraduate trainees, as investigators allegedly found their fingerprints inside a seminar hall at the state-run medical facility where the medic’s body was discovered, an official said.

