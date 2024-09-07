Home

RG Kar Scam: CBI Uncovers Fake Billing Scandal, Discovers Documents of Medical Equipment Never Purchased

The CBI has discovered documents indicating that medical equipment, which were never actually purchased, but had been billed to the hospital over an extended period.

Kolkata: In a significant achievement, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has unearthed a huge financial irregularity at state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital. The CBI has discovered documents indicating that medical equipment, which were never actually purchased, but had been billed to the hospital over an extended period. Additionally, the CBI is currently scrutinizing these documents as part of its ongoing investigation into the alleged scam, as per a report by news agency IANS.

The report said that the development said that the Central agency also got specific clues that all these forged bills were in the names of entities either owned by Biplab Sinha or Suman Hazra, both being regular suppliers of various items to R.G. Kar and both being close to the former and controversial Principal of the medical college, Sandip Ghosh. Both Sinha and Hazra are currently in CBI custody along with Ghosh.

The report said that the investigating officials have also come across instances where existing costly medical accessories were “repaired” but shown as “newly purchased” and in that process, the fund allotted to the hospital from the state government was misused. As the investigating officials are going deeper in their probe, a clear picture of a major racket involving health department officials, R.G. Kar staff and vendors behind this orchestrated forgery is emerging where Ghosh played the main role.

The role of the health department officials superior to Ghosh is coming to light, since despite such instances of financial irregularities brought to the notice of the department by whistleblower and former deputy superintendent of R.G Kar Akhtar Ali, the latter’s early warnings were ignored.

Calcutta High Court Orders Investigation

In fact, on the basis of Ali’s petition, a single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court ordered the CBI to take over the charge of investigation in the financial irregularities case. Although Ghosh challenged the decision of Calcutta High Court at Supreme Court, the latter too turned down the plea.

The report added that while CBI is investigating these angles of financial forgery, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which has started a parallel investigation in the matter after filing an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), are probing the angle of disproportionate assets to income of different persons allegedly involved in the matter, including Ghosh. On Friday, the ED officials conducted marathon raids and search operations at multiple places including the residence of Ghosh and his relatives in this connection.

