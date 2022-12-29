CBSE 2023 Date Sheet: Board Releases Class 10, Class 12 Timetable at cbse.gov.in
CBSE DATE SHEET 2023: The Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday released the date sheet for CBSE class 10 and CBSE class 12 board examinations. The date sheet is now available for interested students on the official website of CBSE i.e. cbse.gov.in. According to the date sheet, the examinations will commence from 15 February for both Class 10 and 12.
CBSE DATE SHEET 2023: UPDATES TO THIS BLOG HAVE BEEN CLOSED. THANKS FOR STAYING WITH US
