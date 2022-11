CBSE PRACTICAL EXAM DATES

CBSE has informed that Class 10 and Class 12 practical exams, project work and internal assessment for the 2022-23 session will begin on January 1 for all affiliated schools in India and abroad, except for those which will remain closed during the month.

In schools situated in winter bound areas, which are expected to remain closed in January, practical exams, internal assessment and project work are to be completed in November-December, 2022.