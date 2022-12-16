CBSE Board Exams 2023 Date Sheet LIVE: Latest Updates For Class 10, 12 Students





CBSE Board Exam 2023 Live Updates: Speculations were rife that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release date sheets or timetables for the Class 10 and Class 12 exams 2023 this week. However, Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, CBSE clarified that the board would not release the schedule this week. “We are currently processing data of students, the date sheet will not be released this week,” the leading daily quoted Bharadwaj as saying. Once released, students can download CBSE class 10, 12 date sheets from the official website — cbse.gov.in. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates regarding CBSE Board Exams 2023 date sheet.





