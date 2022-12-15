CBSE Board Exams 2023 Fraud Alert! Government Flags Fake Website Demanding Registration Fees

Fake CBSE website: cbsegovt.com

Official CBSE website: cbse.gov.in

According to the bureau the website doing the rounds asking for registration fees is fake and not associated with he central education board. Generally, schools send in the list of students appearing for the exams.

Recently, another fake CBSS datesheet had been in circulation that was reported by PIB as well.

How to Download CBSE CLASS 10, 12 Datesheet 2023?

Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in .

. On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “CBSE Class X or CBSE XII Date Sheet 2023 pdf”.

The CBSE exam date 2023 pdf file will appear on the screen.

Check the exam date, timing, and other important instructions carefully.

Download the CBSE timetable and take the printout of it for future use.

The datesheet for class 10, 12 board exams will be released soon on their official website and all candidates must keep a check on their website for any latest notification pertaining to exams.