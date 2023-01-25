Home

CBSE Board Exams 2023 Update: CBSE Class 10, 12 Admit Card Soon at cbse.gov.in; Check Sample Papers, Exam Dates Here

CBSE Class 10, 12 Admit Card Link 2023 Soon at cbse.gov.in: Students can download the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 admit card by visiting the official website at cbse.gov.in and parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams Admit Card 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams from February 15, 2023. The CBSE admit card 2023 for the 10th and 12th will be released anytime soon. Students can download the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 admit card by visiting the official website at cbse.gov.in and parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in. Regular Students are advised to collect their hall tickets from their school authorities.

The Board has already announced the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam date sheets for the 2022-23 academic session. The CBSE Class 10 board exam 2023 will be held from February 15 to March 21. The Board will conduct the Class 12 board exams from February 15 to April 5, 2023. The CBSE 10th and 12th practical examinations, project, and internal assessment is underway and will conclude on February 14, 2023.

Check Official Websites to Download Hall Ticket

CBSE Board Exams 2023: How to Download CBSE Admit Card 2023? Go to the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at cbse.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the link that reads “Download CBSE admit card 2023 Class 10th or 12th’.

The ‘Authentication details’ page will be displayed on the screen.

Enter the credentials such as application number, name, mother’s name, and father’s name. Now click on submit option.

Your CBSE admit card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the hall ticket and take a printout of it for future reference. NOTE: Only private students will be able to download the CBSE admit card from the website. The regular students can collect hall tickets from their respective concerned schools. Teachers will hand over the admit card after the School Principal duly signs them. DCPCR Strongly Advises’ Schools to Not Withhold Class 10, 12 Admit Cards

Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR), a statutory body advised all schools to not withhold the Class 10, 12 board exam admit cards 2023. The DCPCR advisory comes after the Delhi High Court (HC) order that stated a child cannot be barred from taking the examination in the middle of an academic session on grounds of non-payment of fees.

CBSE Sample Papers 2023

CBSE has released the sample question papers for the current academic year 2022-23 for students of classes 10 and 12. The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exam sample papers 2023 were published on September 16. Eligible students can download the sample papers by visiting the official website of the Board at cbseacademic.nic.in. Apart from the sample paper, the marking scheme of the board examination has also been released.

CBSE 10th, 12th Admit Card 2023: List of Details Mentioned on Hall Ticket

CBSE admit card 2022 Class 12 and 10 is provided separately for both regular and private students. The hall tickets will contain details such as the student’s name, roll number, exam date and day, and timing. To recall, the CBSE hall ticket is considered an important document that students must carry to the exam centre on the exam day. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the CBSE Board for the latest updates.



