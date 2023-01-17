Home

CBSE Board Exams 2023 Latest News: CBSE Class 10, 12 Admit Card Soon at cbse.gov.in; Exams From Feb 15

CBSE Board Exams 2023 Latest News: One can download the CBSE Board Exam 2023 Roll numbers or admit cards by visiting the official website of the Board at cbse.gov.in and parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023 Latest News Today

CBSE Board Exams 2023 Latest News: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams from February 15, 2023. The Board has already announced the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam date sheets for the 2022-23 academic session on its official website cbse.gov.in. The board roll number list has already been shared with the schools. The CBSE admit card 2023 for the 10th and 12th will be released anytime soon.

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet

The CBSE Class 10 board exam 2023 will be conducted between February 15 and March 21. Meanwhile, the Class 12 board exams will be held from February 15 to April 5, 2023. The CBSE 10th and 12th practical examinations, project, and internal assessment is underway and will conclude on February 14, 2023.

List of Details Mentioned on CBSE 10th, 12th Admit Card 2023

CBSE admit card 2022 Class 12 and 10 is provided separately for both regular and private students. The hall tickets will contain details such as the student’s name, roll number, exam date and day, and timing. To recall, the CBSE hall ticket is considered as an important document that students must carry to the exam centre on the exam day.

How to Collect CBSE 10th, 12th Admit Card 2023?

Only private students will be able to download the CBSE hall ticket 2023 from the website. The regular students will be able to collect CBSE admit card 2023 from their respective schools. Teachers will hand over the admit card after the School Principal duly signs them.

CBSE Board Exams 2023: How to Download CBSE Admit Card 2023?

Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at cbse.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the link that reads “CBSE admit card 2023 Class 10th or 12th’.

The ‘Authentication details’ page will be displayed on the screen.

Enter the credentials such as application number, name, mother’s name, and father’s name. Now click on submit option.

Your CBSE admit card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the CBSE hall ticket 2023 and keep it safe for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Board.



