Tuesday, November 15, 2022
National

CBSE Class 10 Class 12 Date Sheets Update Check Steps To Download Question Bank Here

CBSE News: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 datesheets soon.

CBSE News: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 datesheets soon. According to the reports, the board is likely to release the timetable before November 30. The candidates who are preparing for the examination are asked to check the official website of CBSE for all the latest updates. Soon after the formal announcement of the timetables, the same will be available on cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

The CBSE will conduct the board exams for Classes 10 and 12 on February 15, 2023. While the CBSE practical examinations, project, internal assessment exams in the winter-bound states has started today, November 15, and is set to continue till December 14, the practical exams for all other states will be held from January 1, 2023.

CBSE has released the class 10th and class 12th sample papers along with the marking schemes. Candidates can check the CBSE Sample Paper 2023 on the official website, the link for which is cbseacademic.nic.in

The CBSE question banks on the official website of the board — cbse.gov.in, will enable a candidate to check and practice and get to know what topics might be asked in the board exam 2023.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Question Bank: How To Download

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the question bank:

  1. Go to cbseacademic.nic.in
  2. Click on the Question Bank link located on the tab
  3. Go to Class 10 or Class 12, as the case maybe
  4. On the next window, click on the designated subject
  5. Download and practice the question bank




Published Date: November 15, 2022 10:02 PM IST



Updated Date: November 15, 2022 10:26 PM IST





