Sunday, December 11, 2022
CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Exam Schedule to be Announced Soon, Confirms Board After Dismissing FAKE CBSE Datesheets on Social Media

CBSE Datesheet 2022: The CBSE board is yet to announce exam date sheets of Class 10 and Class 12 students, and officials said it will be done soon.

CBSE Date Sheet 2023 on Dec 9?
The CBSE is likely to release CBSE date sheet 2023 for class 10 and 12 board exams on December 9, as per media reports.

New Delhi: With exam season approaching, multiple versions of datesheets of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 exams are making rounds on the internet. Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday took note of the situation and said that the purported date sheets for class 10 and 12 exams doing the rounds on social media are fake.

Speaking to the media, a senior CBSE board official said, “The multiple versions of datesheets doing the round are fake. The exam schedule will soon be announced and the students and parents should wait for official information.”

The CBSE board is yet to announce exam date sheets of Class 10 and Class 12 students, and officials said it will be done soon. The board had earlier announced it will conduct theory examinations for class 10 and 12 for the academic year from February 15, 2023.

“The practical examinations will begin from January 1 and schools have been directed to complete the syllabus for these till then. The practical examinations for Class 12 will only be conducted by external examiners appointed by the board, while for Class 10, these will be conducted by internal examiners,” the official explained.

The board has also released the subject-wise CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 sample papers along with the marking schemes for all the subjects.




Published Date: December 11, 2022 2:52 PM IST



Updated Date: December 11, 2022 2:53 PM IST





