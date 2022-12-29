CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2023 RELEASED on cbse.gov.in

According to the time table, the CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2023 would begin from February 15, 2023 with Painting and other exams.
CBSE DATE SHEET 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has finally released the CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet. According to the time table, the CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2023 would begin from February 15, 2023 with Painting and other exams. The exams would end on March 21, 2023.
Mathematics, Basic and Standard is the last exam for CBSE Class 10 Board Examinations 2023. The candidates can check complete schedule below. Download CBSE Date Sheet PDF link from cbse.gov.in.
CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2023
|Subject
|Date
|English
|27-Feb-23
|Science
|04-Mar-23
|Social Science
|15-Mar-23
|Hindi A/ B
|17-Mar-23
|Mathematics Basic/ Standard
|21-Mar-23
Students may please note that CBSE Date sheet is also available on cbse.gov.in. The complete table would be updated on this page momentarily.
CBSE Practical Exams Date Sheet Released
CBSE on Tuesday has also released the full schedule for Class 10 and Class 12 Practical exams. In the notification, the board said it will conduct the practical examinations/ project assessment/internal assessment for classes 10 and 12 between January 2 and January 14.
“Prepare a plan based on the number of students registered in the school in concerned subjects and inform all the students timely, so that all students can appear in the practical examinations/ project assessment/internal assessment,” CBSE said in a statement.
Published Date: December 29, 2022 8:12 PM IST
Updated Date: December 29, 2022 8:37 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Tulsidas Balaram, Legendary Indian Footballer, Admitted To HospitalTulsidas Balaram, Legendary Indian Footballer, Admitted To Hospital
[ad_1] Tulsidas Balaram was instrumental in India's gold medal-winning effort at the 1962 Jakarta Asian Games when they beat South...
CBSE 2023 Date Sheet: Board Releases Class 10, Class 12 Timetable at cbse.gov.in
[ad_1] CBSE DATE SHEET 2023: The Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday released the date sheet for CBSE...
Dubai Capitals Launch Jersey Ahead Of Inaugural Season
[ad_1] Dubai Capitals will take on Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in Dubai in the opening match of ILT20 on January...
CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2023 Released at cbse.gov.in; Check Complete Schedule, Exam Timing Here
[ad_1] Check Important Date Name of the Subject here February 15, 2023 Entrepreneurship February 16, 2023 Biotechnology, Engineering graphics, Electronics...
These Countries Impose Covid Restrictions on Air Passengers from China Amid Surge in Cases
[ad_1] China has rejected criticism of its Covid data and said it expects future mutations to be potentially more transmissible...
NMC Drafts Guidelines on Schedule, Duration, Papers; Likely to Replace NEET PG
[ad_1] NExT VS NEET PG Exam: The National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) exam is expected to be...
Average Rating