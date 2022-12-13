CBSE Class 10th, 12th Date Sheet to be OUT Soon on cbse.gov.in

CBSE Datesheet 2023 LIVE: CBSE issues guidelines for Practical Exam 2023

*Schools are required to ensure that the syllabus of practical examinations are completed on time.

*The schools will ensure that all students and parents are informed of the schedule for practical examinations.

*The schools will ensure preparation and stocking of equipment, chemicals, specimens and gadgets in the laboratories and the identification of internal examiners are completed in a timely manner.

*Students will not receive a second chance to take the practical exam. As there is no second chance to take the practical examinations, it is imperative that students appear as scheduled.

*Students are also advised to regularly check the official website cbse.gov.in for all updates regarding the CBSE Board Exam 2023.