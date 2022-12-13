Tuesday, December 13, 2022
HomeNationalCBSE Class 10th, 12th Date Sheet to be OUT Soon on cbse.gov.in
National

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Date Sheet to be OUT Soon on cbse.gov.in

By admin
0
41


CBSE Datesheet 2023 LIVE: CBSE issues guidelines for Practical Exam 2023

*Schools are required to ensure that the syllabus of practical examinations are completed on time.

*The schools will ensure that all students and parents are informed of the schedule for practical examinations.

*The schools will ensure preparation and stocking of equipment, chemicals, specimens and gadgets in the laboratories and the identification of internal examiners are completed in a timely manner.

*Students will not receive a second chance to take the practical exam. As there is no second chance to take the practical examinations, it is imperative that students appear as scheduled.

*Students are also advised to regularly check the official website cbse.gov.in for all updates regarding the CBSE Board Exam 2023.





Source link

Previous articleZika Virus in Karnataka: After First Case of Zika Virus Reported in Raichur, Karnataka, Tough Measures Expected
Next articleSuryakumar Yadav Now UrbanGabru’s Brand Ambassador Believes in Brand’s ‘Upgrade Yourself’ Ethos
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
*

Recent Comments

By admin
0
41
Previous articleZika Virus in Karnataka: After First Case of Zika Virus Reported in Raichur, Karnataka, Tough Measures Expected
Next articleSuryakumar Yadav Now UrbanGabru’s Brand Ambassador Believes in Brand’s ‘Upgrade Yourself’ Ethos
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

Monetize your website traffic with yX Media

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677