CBSE CTET Exam Date, Admit Card Soon; Know How to Download Hall Ticket

CBSE CTET Exam Date, Admit Card 2022 Soon

CBSE CTET 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the 16th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) to determine the eligibility of candidates as Primary school teachers for Classes 1 to 5 and Elementary school teachers for Classes 6 to 8. CBSE will conduct the CTET examination in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode between December 2022 to January 2023. The Board will soon release the CTET exam date and admit card. Once announced, candidates can download the CBSE CTET Admit Card 2022 by visiting the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in.

CBSE CTET Admit Card 2022: Step-by-Step Guide to Download Hall Ticket at ctet.nic.in?

The candidates are advised to read the instructions on the admit card carefully and follow them during the conduct of the examination.

Go to the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in.

On the homepage, look for the link that says, “Download CBSE CTET Admit Card 2022.”

Enter the login credentials and click on submit option.

Your CBSE CTET Admit card 2022 will appear on the screen.

Download the admit card and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

CTET 2022 EXAM TIMING

The CTET examination will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 9:30 AM to 12:00 noon. Meanwhile, the second shift will be held between 2:30 PM till 5:00 PM. The exact date and shift of examination will be mentioned on the admit card of the candidate.

In case of any discrepancy noticed in e-admit card regarding particulars of candidate, photograph and signature or any other information which is different from confirmation page, he/she may immediately contact CTET Unit for necessary corrections.

CTET 2022 EXAM: CHECK REPORTING TIME

“The candidates shall report at the Examination Centre at 7:30 AM for Shift – I and 12.30 PM for Shift – II i.e. 120 minutes before the commencement of the examination. Candidate(s) who report(s) at the examination centre after 9:30 AM in SHIFT-I and after 2:30 PM in SHIFT- II shall not be allowed to appear in the examination, reads the official notification.

CTET 2022 EXAM: CHECK DETAILS HERE

Exam Particulars Exam Details Exam Name Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Conducting Body Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Exam Level National Exam Frequency Twice a year Mode of Exam Online – CBT (Computer Based Test) No. of Applicants — Admit Card Release Date Soon Official website ctet.nic.in.

Candidates are advised to track the official website for the latest updates.




