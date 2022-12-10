CBSE CTET Exam Dates 2022 Soon at ctet.nic.in; Check Paper Pattern, Qualifying Mark Here

CBSE CTET Exam Dates 2022: Once released, candidates can download the CBSE CTET Admit Card 2022 by visiting the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in.

CBSE CTET 2022 Exam Date: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the 16th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode between December 2022 to January 2023. The admit card for the examination will be released soon. Once released, candidates can download the CBSE CTET Admit Card 2022 by visiting the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in. The CTET examination will be held in two shifts: Shift 1 is scheduled to be held from 9:30 AM to 12:00 noon. Meanwhile, Shift 2 will be held between 2:30 PM till 5:00 PM. The exact date and shift of examination will be mentioned on the admit card of the candidate.

CBSE CTET 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Name of the Events Check Important Dates CTET Application Process Start Date 31st October 2022 Last to Submit CTET Application Form 24th November 2022 Last Date to Submit Fee 25th November 2022 CTET Application Correction Window 28th November to 3rd December 2022 CTET December 2022 Exam Dates December 2022 to January 2023. The CTET December 2022 Exam Dates will be out soon.

STRUCTURE AND CONTENT OF CTET

As per the Information Bulletin, all questions in CTET will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), with four alternatives out of which one answer will be most appropriate. Each carries one mark and there will be no negative marking. There will be two papers of CTET. A person who intends to be a teacher for both levels (classes I to V and classes VI to VIII) will have to appear in both papers (Paper I and Paper II).

Paper I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V.

Paper II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII.

QUALIFYING MARKS AND AWARD OF CTET CERTIFICATE

According to the Information Bulletin CTET 2022, a person who scores 60% or more in the TET exam will be considered as TET pass.

School managements (Government, local bodies, government aided and unaided) may consider giving concessions to person belonging to SC/ST,OBC, differently abled persons, etc., in accordance with their extant reservation policy.

Should give weightage to the CTET scores in the recruitment process however, qualifying the CTET would not confer a right on any person for recruitment/employment as it is only one of the eligibility criteria for appointment.

LANGUAGE OF THE QUESTION PAPER

The main question paper shall be Bilingual (Hindi/English)

How to Download CBSE CTET Admit Card 2022 at ctet.nic.in?

Visit the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in.

Look for the CBSE CTET Admit Card 2022 link available on the homepage.

Enter the login details and click on submit option.

Your CBSE CTET Admit card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more details, candidates are advised to check the information bulletin given HERE



