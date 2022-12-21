CBSE Likely To Release Class 10 And Class 12 Time Table Soon at cbse.gov.in

The time table for CBSE Class 10 and CBSE Class 12 is awaited on cbse.nic.in. CBSE 2023 Practical Exams will begin from January 1, 2023 onwards.

CBSE Latest News: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the CBSE Time Table for Class 10 and 12 soon. According to the latest reports, the officials are expected to publish the dates by the end of this week. The candidates who are preparing for the examination must note that soon after the formal announcement of the date sheets, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. cbse.gov.in.

As per CBSE, the CBSE 2023 Board Exams will begin from February 15, 2023 onwards. The time table for CBSE Class 10 and CBSE Class 12 is awaited on cbse.nic.in. CBSE 2023 Practical Exams will begin from January 1, 2023 onwards.

With an aim to help the candidates to prepare well for the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams, the central board has released sample papers. CBSE Sample papers are available on cbseacademic.nic.in

It is important to note that the board will be conducting the CBSE Board Exams 2023 for Class 10 and Class 12 students in a single term. The two-term board exams were introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, for Board Exams 2023, a single exam will be held for students.

2023 CBSE Date sheet: How to download the date sheet

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the date sheet:

Go to the official website cbse.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the option ‘Main Website’.

Click on the date sheet

CBSE Date Sheet 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

The candidates must note that CBSE has not released any official notification about the release date of Class 10, 12 board exams.



