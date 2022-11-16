CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2022 Application Deadline Extended; Apply Now at cbse.gov.in

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2022 Registration Date at cbse.gov.in: Eligible candidates can apply online for CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2022 by visiting the official website of the Board at cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2022 Registration Date at cbse.gov.in: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the registration date to apply for the Single Girl Child Scholarship 2022 till November 30, 2022. Eligible candidates can apply online for CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2022 by visiting the official website of the Board at cbse.gov.in. The schools are required to verify the application of students by December 07, 2022. Interested candidates can check the important dates, and other details here.

Check Important dats for Scholarship 2022 Registration

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2022 Eligibility

Only those single girl children who have qualified Class 10 from CBSE schools in the academic year 2021-22 and studying in Class 11 from CBSE affiliated schools are eligible to apply for the Scholarship. The Board has also extended the registration last date for the renewal of the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship for those students who were awarded in 2021. As per the guidelines released by the CBSE Board, “All Single Girl Students, who have secured 60% or more marks in CBSE Class X Examination and are studying Class XI & XII in School (affiliated with CBSE) whose tuition fee is not more than Rs. 1,500/- p.m. during the academic year, shall be considered for the purpose. In the next two years, the total enhancement in tuition fee in such school shall not be more than 10% of the tuition fee charged.”

HOW TO APPLY FOR CBSE SCHOLARSHIP SCHEME FOR SINGLE CHILD

Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at cbse.nic.in. Click on the link that reads, ‘Single girl child scholarship X-2022 REG’ On the new tab, select the type of application — fresh or renewal. Fill up the application form. Upload the necessary documents. Submit the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

The objective of CBSE merit scholarship scheme is to provide scholarships to the meritorious Single Girl Students, who are the only child of their parents; and have passed the CBSE Class X Examination with 60% or more marks and are continuing their further school education of Class XI and XII.



