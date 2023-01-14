National

CCH vs DD, BPL Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Tips Chattogram Challengers vs Dhaka Dominators January 14 6 PM IST Chattogram

Here is the Bangladesh Premier League – T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and CCH vs DD Dream11 Team Prediction, CCH vs DD Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, CCH vs DD Probable XIs BPL – T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Chattogram Challengers vs Dhaka Dominators, Fantasy Playing Tips – T20.

CCH vs DD Dream11 Team Prediction
TOSS: The Bangladesh Premier League – T20 match toss between Chattogram Challengers vs Dhaka Dominators , will take place at 5:30 PM IST –  on January 14

Time: 6:00 PM IST.

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

CCH vs DD, BPL Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Usman Khan, M Mithun(c)

Batters: Afif Hossain, MP O’Dowd, Ariful Haque

All-rounders: Nasir Hossain, Ziaur Rahman(VC)

Bowlers: Abu Jayed, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Al-Amin Hossain, Taskin Ahmed.

CCH vs DD Probable Playing XIs

Chattogram Challengers: Ziaur Rahman, Irfan Sukkur, Abu Jayed, Afif Hossain, MP O’Dowd, Usman Khan, Shuvagata Hom(C), Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Taijul Islam, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, UBT Chand

Dhaka Dominators: Nasir Hossain(C), Muktar Ali, M Mithun, Ahmed Shehzad, Soumya Sarkar, Usman Ghani, Ariful Haque, Arafat Sunny, Al-Amin Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, EMDY Munaweera




