Uttar Pradesh

Kanpur murder: CCTV footage shows stock trader’s wife in gym, hours before trainer murdered her; killer was inspired by…

Police said Vimal Soni, a gym trainer in Green Park area, was having an affair with Ekta Gupta, the wife of a businessman, Rahul Gupta, living in the Civil Lines area in Kanpur.

Ekta Gupta, 32, was murdered by her paramour, Vimal Soni, a gym trainer, In Civil Lines area in Kanpur, UP.

Kanpur Murder: A CCTV clip has surfaced, showing 32-year-old Ekta Gupta, the wife of a Kanpur-based stock trader, at a gym in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, hours before she was murdered by her gym trainer, Vimal Soni, with whom she was having an affair. Ekta’s body was found buried in a pit near the Kanpur District Magistrate’s bungalow on Saturday, four months after the incident took place.

In the CCTV footage, Ekta Gupta, donning a red t-shirt and black yoga pants, casually roaming around in the gym. The footage is reportedly from the fateful day on which the businessman’s wife was murdered by her alleged paramour, Vimal Soni, who worked as a trainer at the gym.

CCTV Footage Of Kanpur Woman At Gym On Day Trainer Murdered Her pic.twitter.com/Iod557Bz0E — NDTV (@ndtv) October 27, 2024

Ekta Gupta murder

The body of Ekta Gupta was recovered by the police on Saturday, four months after her husband, Rahul Gupta, a stock trader, had filed a missing complaint. officials said Sunday.

According to the police, Ekta was murdered by her gym trainer, Vimal Soni, who then dumped her body in a pit near the district magistrate’s camp office-cum-residence in Kanpur Civil Lines area. Officials said Soni was inspired by Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam and hoped the cops would not look for her in a VVIP area.

Soni’s plan seemed to have worked for four months until investigation led police straight to him and he was arrested on Saturday night, following which he confessed to the crime and pointed out the spot where he had dumped Ekta’s body.

During interrogation, Soni, a resident of Raipurwa locality in Kanpur, confessed to the crime and told the police that he had buried the body of the victim in an area where government bungalows are located. Soni pointed out the spot where he buried Ekta, following which a police team retrieved her remains, police said.

Affair gone wrong

Giving details, a senior official said Vimal Soni, a gym trainer in Green Park area, was having an affair with Ekta Gupta, the wife of a businessman, Rahul Gupta, living in the Civil Lines area in Kanpur.

On the day of the incident, Ekta visited the gym after a 20-day hiatus and later got into a car with Soni where they had a heated argument after Soni told her he was getting married, which upset her. A scuffle ensued, and Soni, in a fit of rage, punched her in the neck, which resulted in her death, police said.

“He said he killed Ekta because she was upset about his impending marriage,” a senior officer said.

“On June 24th, Vimal picked up Ekta from the gym and drove to a secluded location to discuss their relationship. A heated argument ensued, during which Vimal punched Ekta in the neck, leading to her death,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shrawan Kumar Singh, according to news agency PTI.

Killer took cues from ‘Drishyam’

The DCP said Soni took cues from Bollywood crime thriller ‘Drishyam’, and chose a spot near the DM’s camp office in Civil Lines to dispose Ekta’s body, believing that this would be the last place the police would look.

“The accused dug an eight-feet-deep pit inside the officer’s club adjacent to the camp office-cum-residence of the district magistrate and buried the body there,” said the officer, adding that the spot where he killed Ekta is barely a few hundred metres away from the DM’s camp office.

