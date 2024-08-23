Home

News

Kolkata Rape-Murder: CCTV Reveals Accused Sanjay Roy Staring at RG Kar Victim Day Before Crime

The CCTV footage from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital shows accused Sanjay Roy glaring towards the victim and other doctors prior to the crime.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Kolkata Rape-Murder: CCTV Reveals Accused Sanjay Roy Staring at RG Kar Victim Day Before Crime

Sanjay Roy, the prime accused in the tragic rape and murder case of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, is under intense scrutiny as fresh evidence comes to light. CCTV footage, Roy’s confession, and scientific analysis have all pointed towards his presence near the victim prior to the heinous crime. During his questioning by the Kolkata Police, Roy admitted to having seen the victim at the chest medicine ward on August 8, a day before the incident took place, sources told CNN-News18. The CCTV footage from the ward further supports this claim, placing Roy, a 33-year-old civic volunteer with easy access to the hospital, in the vicinity at the same time as the victim and other junior doctors.

Sources at CNN-News18 also revealed that the CCTV footage shows Roy glaring towards the victim and other doctors. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is now interviewing the four doctors present in the ward to ascertain if any of them noticed Roy’s presence.

Timeline of the event:

Evidence collected indicates that the victim entered the seminar hall around 1am on August 9 and was last spotted at 2.30am, conversing with a junior doctor. The doctor mentioned that the victim returned to her room to rest after their interaction. Roy was captured on CCTV entering the hospital premises at 4am, leading investigators to believe that the crime may have occurred around this time.

Accused Sanjay Roy is a ‘sexual pervert’ with ‘animal-like instincts’

Investigation into the heinous crime that has shocked the nation reveals chilling details about the suspect, Roy. Agency sources describe him as a ‘sexual pervert’ with ‘animal-like instincts’ and a complete lack of remorse. During questioning, Roy coldly narrated the events without displaying any emotion, painting a disturbing picture of his psyche.

The post-mortem report of the 31-year-old victim indicates that her death resulted from ‘manual strangulation associated with smothering.’ Additionally, the report highlights abrasions on various parts of her body and evidence of forceful penetration in her genitalia. While her family and some experts speculate the involvement of multiple perpetrators, official comments on this aspect are pending.

Questions arise regarding Roy’s access to the hospital wings and his ability to move freely on the premises by posing as a police official despite being a civic volunteer — a member of an informal state-wide unit created by the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) that helps police in traffic management and crowd management during events.











