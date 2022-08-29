CEAT Ltd. Wins the Very First ICF India Coaching PRISM Award 2022

The ICF India Coaching Conclave 2022 culminated with a stellar finale, winding down the 4-day cavalcade with its jewel in the crown, the ICF India Coaching Awards 2022. Launched this year for the first time in India by the ICF Mumbai Charter Chapter, in collaboration with the ICF chapters in Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Pune, the awards aimed to recognize and celebrate the organizations and individual coaches, who have demonstrated a remarkable commitment to advancing the art, science and practice of professional coaching within their ecosystems and beyond.

ICF India Coaching PRISM Awardee 2022 – CEAT Ltd.

Individual category award winners are

ICF India Coaching Excellence Rising Star Award 2022 goes to Nikhil Dey

ICF India Coaching Excellence Trailblazer Award 2022 goes to Payal Khanna

ICF India Coaching Excellence Guru Award 2022 goes to Vijayalakshmi S.

Priya Sharma Shaikh, President of ICF Mumbai Charter Chapter and Chairperson of the ICF India Coaching Conclave & Awards 2022 said, “I am humbled to have been witness to the spirit, commitment and integrity of the team of volunteer coaches from across India, that served our purpose of making coaching more visible, comprehensible and accessible to all. We have created a legacy for the coaching ecosystem in India by hosting a star-studded Conclave over the last four days. Buzzing with invigorating learning sessions that brought together notable speakers and over 1000 attendees from across the world, the conclave was the most impactful virtual hub for coaching. The attendees had their ear to the ground as they learned from close to 100 speakers on 34 pertinent topics and 12 experiential sessions, and live coaching demonstrations by master coaches. All of this and more gave the delegates a plenitude of rich wisdom and knowledge. The RISE WITH COACHING experience, gave them the experience of coaching in real time. The awards presentation ceremony was the concluding segment and it was bejeweled with the presence of ICF veterans Magdalena Nowicka Mook, CEO of the International Coaching Federation, and Steve Weiss, VP, ICF Professional Coaches. The awards had over 30 nominations and the winners were evaluated by a splendid 11-member jury panel comprising the remarkable Avni Martin, Cindy Muthukarapan, Latha Emmatty Gupta, Dr. Mahesh Deshmukh, Marie Quigley, Maya Sadasivan, Pradeep Mukerjee, Sarita Bahl, Tony Latimer, Ujjaval Buch, and Dr. Winston Jacob.“

The ICF India Prism Award 2022 is based on the ICF International Prism Award Program. Since 2005, the International Prism Award program has celebrated businesses and organisations that have built strong coaching cultures to demonstrate the positive effects of coaching. The ICF India Coaching Prism Award is a country level award for companies and organizations based out of India. This award sets an organisation apart from others and differentiates the quality of its achievements, performance and results.

Steven A. Weiss, Vice President, International Coaching Federation, Professional Coaches announced the PRISM award winner and said, “The coaches of India are shaping, growing and professionalizing the business of coaching in India which is really truly a credit to our profession and ultimately a credit to all our clients, stakeholders and society.”

The organizing committee awarded CEAT Ltd. with the ICF India Coaching PRISM Award 2022. CEAT has institutionalized a coaching culture with their key leaders being credentialed coaches and running programs to have their leaders lead the coaching initiatives within the organisation with effective checks and balances to measure the impact of coaching. CEAT has been featured in the Great Places to Work Survey among the TOP 30.

Dr. Arvind Agarwal, MCC, the nominating coach said, “I was overwhelmed when we started internal certification at CEAT with Mr. Anand Goenka and Mr. Arnab Banerjee taking the lead, which strengthened the movement and took it to another level.” Arnab Banerjee, COO, CEAT Ltd. said, “Coaching is no more a push thing at CEAT. People are really eager to learn about how to coach the right way. It has become a part of our culture.” Milind Apte, CHRO, CEAT Ltd. said, “We started with a deep belief in working on people and augmenting the entire organization with coaching, which has become part of the DNA in CEAT.” Charles Caravello, GM, Talent Management, CEAT Ltd. said, “Applying for this award was such a cathartic process because it got us to reflect on what we are doing and it gave us insights into what we could do better.”

Alongside the ICF India Prism Awards are the ICF India Coaching Excellence Awards, that celebrate the best in the coaching profession in India. The winners are experienced coach practitioners, who have made their mark on ICF and the coaching profession.

Magdalena Nowicka Mook, Chief Executive Officer of the International Coaching Federation said, “Coaching and ICF have grown tremendously in India – not only the recognition and awareness of coaching but also the adherence to standards and high quality of coaching. I am happy that the eleven member Jury panel was supported by coaches from across the globe and this goes to show that ICF is a global family. In coaching we know that recognition, appreciation and praise really work. This kind of higher-level recognition for organisations and individuals is a natural way of extending the mindset of a coach to clients and peers.”

ICF India Rising Star Award 2022 was awarded to Nikhil Dey, Associate Certified Coach

Nikhil is among the well-known PERSONALITIES in the PR world. He has been supporting two initiatives focused on women leadership development. the Corporate Diva’s CD Plus program & Connexus and THE pro Bono initiative Coachesforyou. Nikhil has a Weekly Column Left Brain Right Brain – in the magazine Reputation Today.

ICF India Trailblaser Award 2022 was awarded to Payal Khanna, Professional Certified Coach

PAYAL’S work is internationally acknowledged and appreciated by global foundations working towards humanism and equity. Her Coaching Projects are aligned with UN Sustainable Development Goals-SDG 4 Education and She is the locomotive BEHIND the Shoolini university Vempower coaching program.

ICF India Guru Award 2022 was awarded to Vijayalakshmi S., Master Certified Coach

A multi-faceted professional with over 20 years’ experience in corporate & more than 3000 hours of coaching experience. Viji is well known and respected across the ICF global community for her presence, and successful idea of creating coaching conversations. The Coaches for you initiative lead by her is a testimony of her Social impact on coaches, and through coaches on society during Covid times and beyond.

Priya Sharma Shaikh said, “The awards organising team consisting of Mamata Asthana, Pradeep Natarajan, Krishna Praveen, Sunny Bhasin, and Debeshi Chakraborty join me in congratulating all the winners of the ICF India Coaching Awards 2022 – CEAT Ltd. Nikhil Dey, Payal Khanna and Vijayalakshmi S. and wish that more leaders and coaches adopt a coaching culture within their organisations and take coaching to the next level in their practices. This is the beginning of many more such annual events and coaching conversations to come.“

The ICF India Coaching Conclave 2022 was graciously sponsored by Silver Sponsors ThreeFish Consulting and United Minds and Associate Sponsors Abhyudaya Global Coach Circle and in the Brand Showcase category was Mentogram. HRKatha and the Bombay Management Association were partners for the grandiose 4-day ensemble of sessions.

About ICF

The International Coaching Federation (ICF) is the worlds largest and most recognised professional coaching organization, dedicated to advancing the coaching profession by setting high standards, providing independent certification and building a worldwide network of trained coaching professionals. With over 50,000 coaches across 150 countries, and India being one of the fastest growing markets (with over 1300 credentialed coach practitioners actively making a difference to lives across the country), the ICF’s mission is to make coaching integral to a thriving society.

For more information about ICF, please visit coachingfederation.org.

About ICF Mumbai Charter Chapter

Formed by professionals practicing and/or teaching business and personal coaching in 2015, the ICF Mumbai Charter Chapter represents the International Coaching Federation (ICF) in Mumbai. It is a not-for-profit registered society that exists to promote and advance the art, science and practice of professional coaching in India, and in particular Mumbai.

ICF Mumbai is committed to fostering a coaching mindset and professional quality that encompasses responsibility, respect, integrity, competence and excellence in coaching and conduct. We aim to develop social connection and community building in a collaborative and inclusive manner to advance the ultimate vision of ICF Global, which is to make coaching an integral part of a thriving society.

For more information about the ICF Mumbai Charter Chapter, please visit www.icfmumbai.org.