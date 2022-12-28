National

Celeb Spotted: Anushka Sharma Jets Off To Celebrate New Year With Hubby Virat Kohli, Sweetly Wishes ‘Happy Holidays’ To Paps

admin
61Views
Read Time:51 Second


Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are all set to ring into the new year as they were seen flying to an undisclosed location. They were snapped at the Airport. Watch video.

Celeb Spotted: Lovebirds Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are spotted every now and then. This time again, the duo was spotted at the Airport in style. Well, the power couple is all set to ring into the new year as they were seen flying to an undisclosed location. The adorable duo was clicked by the paparazzi. Anushka Sharma gently wished Happy Holidays to the paps. Watch video here.




Published Date: December 28, 2022 10:43 AM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories