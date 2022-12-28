Celeb Spotted: Anushka Sharma Jets Off To Celebrate New Year With Hubby Virat Kohli, Sweetly Wishes ‘Happy Holidays’ To Paps

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are all set to ring into the new year as they were seen flying to an undisclosed location. They were snapped at the Airport. Watch video.

Celeb Spotted: Lovebirds Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are spotted every now and then. This time again, the duo was spotted at the Airport in style. Well, the power couple is all set to ring into the new year as they were seen flying to an undisclosed location. The adorable duo was clicked by the paparazzi. Anushka Sharma gently wished Happy Holidays to the paps. Watch video here.



