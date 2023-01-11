Celeb Spotted: Divya Khosla Kumar Looks Ethereal In White Outfit, Anjali Arora Looks Stylish In Black Jacket
Celeb Spotted: Kartik Aryan, Divya Khosla Kumar, Anjali Arora, and many other celebs were spotted around the city in stylish avatars. Watch the Video to see their looks.
Celeb Spotted: Divya Khosla Kumar looks pure beauty in white Indian attire. Netizens loved her look and praised her for her look. Kartik Aryan was also spotted at Mumbai Airport in Dapper style. Anjali Arora was also spotted at the airport in a simple yet stylish look. Many other celebs were also spotted in the city. Watch the Video to see their looks.
Published Date: January 11, 2023 2:33 PM IST
