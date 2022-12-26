December 26, 2022
Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma celebrated their daughter Ayat Sharm’s birthday at sunday night. The party was filled with lots of fun, games and balloons for all the kids. many celebs and there kids were also attended the party. Watch Video



Published: December 26, 2022 3:46 PM IST


Celeb Spotted: Arpita Khan and actor-husband Aayush Sharma’s daughter Ayat Sharma’s birthday was celebrated in Mumbai on Sunday at night. The birthday bash was attended by many celebrities, including Ekta Kapoor, Sohail Khan, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Sunil Grover, Pulkit Samrat. Karan Johar’s kids, Roohi and Yash Johar, also attended the party. Watch Video




