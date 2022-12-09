Friday, December 9, 2022
Celeb Spotted: Georgia Andriani Looks Sensuous In A Bralet Top, Fans Can’t Stop Admiring Her Beauty

Anjali Arora has always been winning hearts with her curvy figure and style. Recently, the actress gave an airport look by unbuttoning her coat. Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia, Disha Patani, and other celebs are also spotted. Watch the latest videos of the actress

Anjali Arora, who became famous by dancing to the song ‘Kachha Badam’, is so killer that everyone gets injured. Anjali remains in the limelight for one reason or the other. Last night, once again Anjali Arora has been captured by paps, whose pictures are now becoming increasingly viral on social media. At the same time, Georgia is also often dominated on social media due to her bold look. Georgia looks sizzling in sportswear. Watch the video to know more about it.




Published Date: December 9, 2022 5:20 PM IST





