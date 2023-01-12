National

Celeb Spotted: Sara Ali Khan And Khushi Kapoor The Next Superstars Of Bollywood Made Heads Turn In Casuals

admin
29Views
Read Time:1 Minute, 9 Second


  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • Celeb Spotted: Sara Ali Khan And Khushi Kapoor The Next Superstars Of Bollywood Made Heads Turn In Casuals | Watch Video

Sara Ali Khan was Spotted in a Gym outfit at Bandra. She looked cool in tight multicolored leggings, a cap, and a slogan T-shirt printed with the phrase ‘queen of the world’. Khushi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and many other celebs were also Spotted around the city.



Published: January 12, 2023 2:33 PM IST


By Ananya

| Edited by Ananya

Actress Sara Ali Khan was recently spotted outside her gym in Bandra. She greeted paps while walking towards her car. She looked cool in tight multicolored leggings, a cap, and a slogan T-shirt printed with the phrase ‘queen of the world’. She was also seen clicking selfies with a fan before heading home in her car On the other hand, Khushi Kapoor and Malaika Arora were spotted in simple casual outfits. Watch Video




Published Date: January 12, 2023 2:33 PM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories