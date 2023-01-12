Celeb Spotted: Sara Ali Khan And Khushi Kapoor The Next Superstars Of Bollywood Made Heads Turn In Casuals
Sara Ali Khan was Spotted in a Gym outfit at Bandra. She looked cool in tight multicolored leggings, a cap, and a slogan T-shirt printed with the phrase ‘queen of the world’. Khushi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and many other celebs were also Spotted around the city.
Actress Sara Ali Khan was recently spotted outside her gym in Bandra. She greeted paps while walking towards her car. She looked cool in tight multicolored leggings, a cap, and a slogan T-shirt printed with the phrase ‘queen of the world’. She was also seen clicking selfies with a fan before heading home in her car On the other hand, Khushi Kapoor and Malaika Arora were spotted in simple casual outfits. Watch Video
Published Date: January 12, 2023 2:33 PM IST
