Celebrate Diwali Under The Sky At What’s Up! Café

What: This Diwali watch the sparkling skyline from the triple deck terrace with delicious food and innovative hand crafted Cocktails and Mocktails at Kolkata’s hottest hangout zone, What’sUp! Cafe. Located at the heart of the city in Southern Avenue, What’s Up! Café will also have a LIVE performance by The Antique Nation from 7.30 pm on that day. Drop in with your loved once and enjoy the fullest.

Where: What’sUp! Cafe

122A, Southern Avenue. 7th Floor, Kolkata – 700029

(Opposite Nazrul Mancha main gate)

When: 24th October, 2022

Timings: 12.00pm to 11.45 pm

Diwali Specials: Mahi Roast Dakshini Style, Chicken Wrapped Prawn, Grilled Fish, Rara Gosht, Fish Lasooni Kebab, Cajun Spiced Chicken, Mutton Dahi Vada & Chicken Roulade.

Signature Mocktails: Guava Hari Mirch and Spicy Alphonso, Virgin Mojito, Molten Chocolate Brownie Shake, Green Island, Virgin Mary & Pina Colada.

Signature Cocktails: Special Handcrafted Cocktails like Tiramisu Toradora, Daab Punch, Bailey’s Iced Coffee & Group Summer Drive.

Meal for Two: Rs 1200/- plus taxes (without liquor).