Celebrate Raksha Bandhan on a ‘Sweet Note’ with Mother’s Recipe Seviyan Kheer Instant Mix

The bond of growing up with a brother or sister is unmatched. A brother or a

sister can be the best friends, perfect crime partners, and secret keepers. One

can never actually put a label on a sibling relationship as it is built on equal parts

of unconditional love and trust. Raksha Bandhan is one such celebration in the

Hindu traditions where the expression of love between siblings is honoured. The

sister prays to God almighty for the well-being of her brother and for a healthy

eternal bonding of being them.

Sweets are a major part of festivities in India as families come together to

rejoice in the spirit of every festival. In Raksha Bandhan families unite to

celebrate it together. Newness in every Raksha Bandhan celebration with a

different kind of sweet makes the occasion even more special. This year,

Mother’s Recipe brings to you an exciting way to make the Raksha Bandhan celebration more

memorable with its People’s Favorite “Seviyan Kheer”.

This divine dessert is known as ‘Semiya payasam’ in South India and ‘Seviyan’ or ‘Seviyan Kheer’ in the

north. Payasam in Sankrit means nectar. Mother’s Recipe brings to you this nectar with Seviyan Kheer

Mix which is mouth-watering. It is prepared using only the freshest ingredients. It has a soft texture and

a sweet which can be garnished with rich dry fruits. It is very easy to prepare. Boil 1 litre of milk and add

the entire contents of the pack. Mix and cook on a medium flame for 15 minutes. This sweet dish is

ready within minutes. This instant mix has no added preservatives and is made with all-natural

ingredients. For this occasion, Mother’s Recipe has a special offer on Seviyan kheer which is available to

the customers at INR 11. Off and can be directly purchased via

https://www.mothersrecipe.com/product/seviyan-kheer-payasam-instant-mix/.

