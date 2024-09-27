Celebrate the Festive Season with the OPPO Reno12 Pro 5G Manish Malhotra Edition: A Tribute to India’s Rich Cultural Heritage

OPPO Reno12 Pro Manish Malhotra limited edition-with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage-will be available for INR 36,999

Pre-orders for limited edition start today; first Sale on 3rd October

The limited-edition Manish Malhotra-designed Diwali gold colour OPPO Reno12 Pro 5G comes in a customised box and exclusive wallpapers

This festive season, OPPO India unveils the OPPO Reno12 Pro 5G Manish Malhotra Limited Edition, the perfect smartphone to celebrate India’s vibrant culture and traditions. Inspired by Manish Malhotra’s iconic World Collection, this special edition reflects the opulence of Indian design heritage through intricate gold filigree and floral embroidery over an elegant black backdrop.

OPPO Reno12 Pro Manish Malhotra Limited Edition

The fusion of OPPO’s innovative material design with Malhotra’s signature motifs brings together luxury and craftsmanship in a stunning celebration of India’s festive spirit.

The smartphone’s body graphics draws from India’s rich artistic traditions, notably the floral motifs of Mughal art and the intricate embroidery techniques from regions like Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Patterns inspired by Zardozi and Parsi Gara embroidery in the black and gold celebrations. While black represents timeless beauty and versatility, gold symbolises luxury and grandeur, evoking the opulence and festivity associated with Indian celebrations.

This combination not only enhances the OPPO Reno12 Pro 5G’s visual appeal but also mirrors the regality of traditional Indian attire to make it the perfect companion for the festive season.

Savio DSouza, Head of Product Communications at OPPO India, shared, “We are excited to introduce the OPPO Reno12 Pro 5G Manish Malhotra Limited Edition that blends functionality with aesthetics. This collaboration merges Manish Malhotra’s craftsmanship with OPPO’s advanced technology to deliver a product that is stylish, unforgettable and deeply resonates with our target audience.”

To create the Manish Malhotra Limited Edition Reno12 Pro 5G, OPPO combined its cutting-edge technology in material science with intricate artistry. OPPO used advanced double etching and annealing-a high-precision heat treatment process-to achieve a rich contrast between the gold filigree and the black background. This process allows for vibrant colours, finer detailing, and a smooth, flawless surface that showcases the floral motifs. The intricate patterned annealing process-a complex and high-cost technique-ensures the lines of the design remain continuous and uninterrupted. This is achieved through multiple rounds of optimisation, including adjustments to screen material, ink viscosity, and screen-printing parameters.

Manish Malhotra, sharing his excitement about the association, said, “I have always endeavoured to fuse tradition and opulence, and this collaboration with OPPO India captures that vision perfectly. The OPPO Reno12 Pro Limited Edition melds my passion for intricate detailing with the fine craftsmanship that OPPO brings to the table. With its luxurious design, this phone is the perfect companion for the festive season, combining beauty, elegance, and celebration. Together, we have created something that looks beautiful and feels luxurious to hold and flaunt.”

The Manish Malhotra edition goes beyond the standard design; it utilises an eight-layer process-compared to the usual six-layer construction of a Reno back-which includes two layers of plating (one for the gold and the other for the black) along with UV texturing, CounterPoint Screen Printing, and Stereo Etched Glass. This meticulous attention to detail elevates the design and makes the OPPO Reno12 Pro 5G a true masterpiece that embodies luxury and craftsmanship to celebrate the festive season in style.

The Reno12 Pro limited edition with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will be available for INR 36,999 across OPPO e-Store, Flipkart, and mainline retail outlets. Pre-orders for the Reno12 Pro 5G Manish Malhotra Limited Edition start today; the first Sale on October 3.

Offers:

Customers can avail an instant cashback of up to 10% on Flipkart, OPPO e-Store, and mainline retailers with leading bank cards (Debit/Credit) from SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, IDFC First Bank, RBL Bank, Kotak Bank, AU Small Finance, Bank of Baroda Cards, and DBS.

Additionally, customers can benefit from flexible payment options with 3- and 6-month no-cost EMI plans, as well as 9-, 12-, and 18-month low-cost EMI options.

Customers can also avail of Zero Down Payment schemes for up to 12 months from leading financiers.

This festive season, OPPO also presents the ‘My OPPO Exclusive Rs. 10 lakh Raffle’, running from 1st October to 7th November 2024. By enrolling in the My OPPO App, participants can win exciting rewards, including cash prizes of Rs. 10 lakh, OPPO Find N3 Flip, OPPO Pad, and more.*

*T&C apply

Specifications:

OPPO Reno12 Pro 5G

Display

6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED Quad Curved Screen, 120Hz dynamic refresh rate

Screen Protection

Gorilla Glass Victus 2

IP65 Rating

Weight & Profile

180g/ 7.40mm

OPPO AI features

AI Eraser 2.0, AI Best Face, AI Clear Face, AI Studio, AI Smart Image Matting 2.0, AI Writer, AI Summary, AI Speak, AI Recording Summary, BeaconLink, AI LinkBoost, AI Clear Voice

Camera rear setup

50MP Main Sony LYT600 camera with OIS

50MP telephoto camera with Samsung S5KJN5 Sensor

8MP IMX355 ultra-wide-angle 112 snapper

Front Camera

50MP JN5 sensor with autofocus and 90 FOV

Processor

MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy

RAM & Storage

Storage: 256GB UFS 3.1

RAM: 12GB (+12 with OPPO RAM expansion technology) LPDDR4X

SIM Support and Bluetooth

Dual SIM Hybrid

Bluetooth 5.4

IR Blaster

Yes

Battery

5000mAh battery

80W SUPERVOOCTM

Operating System

ColorOS 14.1 based on Android 14

3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security updates

About OPPO Mobiles India Pvt. Ltd.

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone-“Smiley Face”-in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO provides its users with the ColorOS operating system and internet services like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO operates in more than 50 countries and regions with more than 40,000 of OPPO’s employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.