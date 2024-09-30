CELEBRATE THE FESTIVITIES WITH KFC PUJO’R HULLOR MENU STARTING AT INR 199

You know it’s Pujo time, when all that’s on your mind is merriment, and celebration with friends & family. And no celebrations are complete without detailed discussions and lively debates on “Kobe, Kothay, Ki Khabo?”

For all those who want to enjoy the festivities with crispy, juicy, finger lickin’ good chicken, the answer is always “Chol bhai, KFC jai”.

Introducing KFC Pujo’r Hullor menu.

Fans across West Bengal can enjoy a range of Pujo special offers with savings up to 43% on their KFC favourites including Hot & Crispy Chicken, Peri Peri Strips & Popcorn Chicken until 15th October only.

KFC is also adding to the festivities with a new campaign inspired by local art styles. The film uses brightly coloured visuals inspired by Bengali scroll paintings, and a lively background track, which builds on the quintessential festive tunes of Bengal. It showcases the discussions between family and friends on what to eat during Pujo; and how when it comes to chicken, the choice is always KFC.

A limited-edition Pujo themedbucket is also available across all KFC restaurants in West Bengal, that beautifully illustrates the vibrant energy and essence of the celebrations – whether it’s the beating of the dhak, people dressed in their festive best, exchanging gifts, or families and friends coming together to enjoy delicious food.

So, what are you waiting for? Walk into the nearest KFC restaurant to enjoy the Pujo’r Hullor menu for dine-in or takeaway and celebrate Pujo, the KFC way!