Celebrated Fashion Designer, Ketki Biyani Clinches International Quality Award 2024

In a glittering ceremony, recently held at the Taj Santacruz in Mumbai, renowned fashion designer, Ketki Biyani got conferred with the prestigious International Quality Award in the category of ‘Most Popular Pret Wear Brand In Maharashtra’ for her fashion label Embrooms. The award was presented to him by renowned Indian Film Actress, Rakul Preet Singh alongside several B-Town celebs including Divya Khossla Kumar,Gauhar Khan, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Elnaaz Norouzi, Geeta Kapur, Parul Gulati, Tanuj Virwani, Kashmera Shah, Sudhanshu Pandey & Shivangi Joshi. The ceremony was presented by India’s premier branding company, Brands Impact and the winners of International Quality Awards 2024 were selected by a panel of Jury members headed by Krishna Jadhav, a visionary leader recognized for his transformative work in FinTech, AI, and digital innovation.

Ketki Biyani receiving International Quality Award from Rakul Preet Singh

Ketki seamlessly weaves intrinsic elements of Indian culture into her stunning creations, elevating traditional craftsmanship to contemporary heights.

Ketki’s journey into the world of fashion began with her educational background. She graduated with a degree in Multimedia, Media, and Entertainment from Mumbai, but her true passion lay in fashion design. Inspired by her mother’s artistry, who expertly practiced “Haatho Ki Karagiri”-the intricate craftsmanship of hand embroidery and stitching-Ketki grew up immersed in the world of textiles and creativity. Witnessing the meticulous work that goes into fashion instilled in her a deep respect for the art form and fueled her desire to create.

This recognition not only highlights Ketkis talent but also underscores her dedication to preserving and innovating within Indian fashion.

Ketki Biyani (Fashion Designer & Founder, Embrooms)

Reflecting on her achievement, Ketki remarked, “Winning the International Quality Award is not just a personal milestone; it’s a celebration of our rich heritage and the talent that exists in our country. It motivates me to continue pushing boundaries in the fashion industry.”

Signature Style and Vision

Ketki Biyani’s unique signature style is characterized by boldness, confidence, and sophistication. Her designs embody flawless lines and an undisputed eye for detail, elevating her brand’s aesthetic to a realm of utter sophistication. The ethos of Embrooms is rooted in addressing the gap in the market for Indian designer clothing that embodies both tradition and modernity.

Ketki’s vision for Embrooms was inspired by her childhood experiences, and she quickly turned that vision into reality. The brand focuses on creating an array of exquisite couture pieces, each meticulously handcrafted with indigenous detailing. By integrating traditional Indian embroideries into sophisticated cuts, Ketki crafts garments that are not only visually stunning but also celebrate the rich cultural heritage of India.

Collections That Tell a Story

The latest collection from Embrooms, titled Blooms Shine, exemplifies Ketki’s artistic approach. This line features exquisite embroidery that enhances the delicacy of floral designs, imbuing garments with a refreshing charm and creating a dreamy, cheerful aura. Each piece in this collection is designed to elevate the wearer’s personality, making it ideal for any occasion.

Another standout collection, Fun O Clock, caters to magnetic personalities who wish to make a statement with their unconventional styles. This collection captures the essence of individuality, allowing wearers to express their unique fashion sensibilities boldly. With many more soothing collections to follow, embrooms is all set to make heads turn in the coming days.

Ketki Biyani’s Embrooms has something for every fashionista, reflecting her commitment to diversity and inclusivity in fashion. This imaginative approach to design makes her brand a deserving recipient of the International Quality Award 2024.

Bridging Tradition and Modernity

Embrooms not only champions contemporary fashion but also serves as a vessel for celebrating Indian craftsmanship. Ketki’s designs often feature intricate detailing, combining modern silhouettes with traditional techniques. This blend of old and new resonates with a broad audience, appealing to both younger consumers and those with a penchant for classic elegance.

Her commitment to sustainability is also evident in her choice of materials and processes, as she seeks to minimize the environmental impact of her creations. Ketki believes that fashion should not only be beautiful but also responsible.

Conclusion

As Ketki Biyani continues her journey in the fashion industry, she stands as a testament to the power of creativity and cultural pride. With her dedication to quality craftsmanship and innovative designs, she not only elevates Indian fashion but also inspires a new generation of designers. The International Quality Award is just the beginning for Ketki, who aims to make her mark on the global stage, proving that with passion and hard work, one can truly transform the landscape of fashion.