Celebrated Politician Mr Madan Mitra Appears In Aakash Aath’s ‘Radhuni’

Aakash Aath, one of the popular general entertainment channel will feature the notable Political figure as well as a social worker, Mr Madan Mitra on their award winning culinary show Radhuni on 15th July, 2022 at 1:30 pm.

Mr Madan Mitra is known for his rich and unending contribution as a Sport and Youth Affairs Minister and especially for the affectionate bond which he shares with the young generation. On the occasion of ‘World Youth Skills Day’, for the first time he is going to be seen as a Chef in the popular kitchen of ‘Radhuni’. He will be seen preparing an attractive Russian Platter titled Polo A La Kiev. Ms Sreetama Bhattacharya will host the show where she will be indulged in an interesting conversation with Mr Mitra sharing his valuable experience as an iconic Politician and an inspiration for the youth with the viewers.

Stay tuned in to aakash Aath to enjoy this much awaited episode of ‘Radhuni’.