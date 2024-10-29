InternationalNational

Celebrating 20 years of Shri Priya Priyatam Lal Ju: Experience the Spirit of Devotion with Naad Ras Mahotsav

October 29, 2024
The Naad Ras Mahotsav will be held from the 4th of Nov to the 9th of Nov 2024, honouring the 20th Prakatyotsav of Shri Priya Priyatam Lal Ju. With the blessings of Braj Ras Rasik Jagadguru Shri Priyadarshi ji Maharaj, this auspicious event will be held at the serene Shri Priya Priyatam Dham Ashram, Vrindavan bringing together devotees and Hindustani Classical music legends in a festival of Ras & Bhakti.

Nad Ras Mahostav

Organised by Ras Mahotsav, led by Braj Ras Rasik Shri Leela Rasik ji and Braj Ras Rasik Dr Shri Krishna Kinkar ji, the celebration promises an enriching experience filled with devotional music, cultural performances, and heartfelt festivities.

Naad Ras Mahotsav on the 20th birthday of Shri Priya Priyatam Lal Ju – where there will be Ras, Bhaav, Raag & Anuraag; a meditative journey of divine music in the effort to attain God. Our journey is about music, festivities, nurturing the divine within each of us and fostering a community of spiritual seekers united in love and faith,” said Dr Shri Krishna Kinkarji.

Dr. Shri Krishna Kinkar ji, son of Shri Leela Rasik ji Maharaj, is a revered spiritual leader dedicated to nurturing the seeds of devotion in the hearts of Shri Radha Krishna devotees worldwide. Initiated at the age of three, he continues to promote the teachings of Shri Radha Krishna through Kathas, Kirtans, and spiritual workshops.

The guests of honour include Hindustani Classical music legends Pandit Sheetal Prasad Mishra Ji, Pandit Sunil Kant Saxena Ji, Shri Anubrata Chatterjee Ji, Pandit Rajendra Prasanna Ji, Pandit Suresh Talwarkar Ji, Pandit Ajoy Chakrabarty Ji, Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt Ji, and Ustaad Amjad Ali Khan Sahab, who will grace the occasion with their performances, adding to the spiritual atmosphere of this divine event.

It is a celebration of worship and devotion where you witness divine peace and tranquillity. This remarkable celebration of faith, music, and community is curated to honour the legacy of Shri Priya Priyatam Lal Ju.

