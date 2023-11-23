Celebrating Balance: Amazfit Balance SmartWatch Set to Debut in India

Get ready to embrace a healthier and smarter festive season as Zepp Health, a trailblazer in smart wearables and health technology, gears up to introduce its highly-anticipated flagship product, the Amazfit Balance.Scheduled for its introduction in the Indian market at the beginning of December,, the Amazfit Balance is more than just a smartwatch; its your holistic wellness companion designed to empower you mentally, physically, and emotionally.

Amazfit, a leading provider of smart wearables and health technology, is excited to announce the arrival of its latest groundbreaking product, the Amazfit Balance. This state-of-the-art smartwatch is meticulously crafted to help users achieve the ultimate balance between work, life, and wellness.

In todays fast-paced world, striking a harmonious equilibrium between professional commitments, personal life, and physical well-being can be a daunting task. Recognizing these challenges, Zepp Health leverages its technological prowess to introduce the Amazfit Balance-an AI-empowered smartwatch poised to revolutionize how individuals approach their daily routines.

Amazfit Balance is set to launch early December, Featuring cutting-edge AI technology, AI Fitness Coach, Sleep & Health Tracker with Body Composition, GPS and apps ecosystem

More info on Amazfit Balance: in.amazfit.com/products/amazfit-balance

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Amazfit Balance is designed to cater to the evolving needs of individuals looking for an all-in-one wellness companion. The key features of the product include:

Mental & Physical Readiness Analysis: Amazfit Balance analyzes user data to provide valuable insights into mental and physical readiness for daily activities.

Body Composition Measurement: The device accurately measures body composition metrics such as body fat percentage, muscle mass, and more, to help users understand their overall health.

AI Coaching by Zepp Coach™: With the help of AI Coaching, users can receive personalized guidance and recommendations to achieve their health and fitness goals.

Industry-leading Dual-band GPS: Amazfit Balance ensures accurate tracking of outdoor activities with its dual-band GPS technology, enabling users to track distance, speed, and other relevant metrics.

1.5″ AMOLED Display: The product features a vibrant and crystal-clear 1.5″ AMOLED display, providing a seamless user experience.

Bluetooth Calling: Amazfit Balance allows users to make and receive calls directly from their device, enhancing convenience during workouts or on-the-go.

Built-in Alexa: Amazfit Balance is equipped with a built-in Alexa voice assistant, allowing users to seamlessly control their smart home devices

150+ Sports Modes: Amazfit Balance offers an extensive selection of over 150 sports modes, catering to diverse fitness activities and interests.

Amazfit Balance is anticipated to launch around early December, aligning with the holiday season. This timing ensures that users can seamlessly incorporate it into their daily routines during a time when personal health and wellness take center stage, especially with Christmas Eve and the beginning of the New Year around the corner.

“As we step into the future, envision the Amazfit Balance not as a mere smartwatch, but as your all-in-one wellness companion, featuring AI Zepp coaching, body composition analysis, and more, elevating your physical and mental well-being. Stay tuned as we prepare to unveil this groundbreaking technology soon in India,” CP Khandelwal CEO PR Innovations, Official distributor of Amazfit in India.

By trusting Amazfit Balance as their personal wellness guide, users will feel empowered, healthy, and in control. We encourage users to purchase the product online or in stores and utilize it consistently to experience its transformative capabilities.

For more information stay tuned for brand official social channels & Flipkart.

About Zepp Health and Amazfit

Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a global smart wearable and health technology leader, empowers users to live their healthiest lives by optimizing their health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its leading consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura. Powered by its proprietary Zepp Digital Health Management Platform, which includes the Zepp OS, AI chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, it delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain their wellness goals. The company has also applied its AI expertise to emerging industrial medical imaging technologies, and delivers data analytics services for population health. To date, Zepp Health has shipped over 200 million units and its products are available in 90+ countries.

Amazfit, a leading global smart wearable brand focused on health and fitness, is part of Zepp Health. Offering a wide selection of smartwatches and bands, Amazfits brand essence is “Up Your Game“, encouraging users to live their passions and express their active spirits freely. With outstanding craftsmanship, Amazfit smartwatches have won many design awards, including the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Design Award.

Founded in 2013, Zepp Health has offices across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions.

Launched in 2015, Amazfit is today embraced by millions of users. Its products are available in more than 90 countries across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions.