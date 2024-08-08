Celebrating Culinary Brilliance: The Big F Awards by Pawan Soni Marks 11 Years of Integrity and Excellence

Indian Food Freak is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated 11th edition of The Big F Awards. This prestigious culinary event has become a beacon of integrity and excellence in the food industry. Signifying a decade of culinary brilliance & benchmark of honesty, these awards have consistently upheld their unique principle of not imposing any financial burden on the nominees.

Since its inception in 2014, The Big F Awards have been instrumental in putting Gurgaon on the global culinary map to enhance the dining experience of foodies. With a focus on celebrating the dining out experience for all Food enthusiasts and Cooking In for all Food Creators, they have fostered a deep appreciation for culinary excellence in the millennium city, helping propel local talent to new heights.

This edition of The Big F Awards introduces new award categories and promises to be a culinary extravaganza, recognizing individuals and establishments that have raised the bar. The awards follow a unique and transparent selection process through public voting or following a jury system. Each esteemed jury member possesses a single vote, ensuring fairness and impartiality. Attendees can expect an immersive experience that not only honor the finest talents in the industry but also provides a platform for culinary innovation and networking.

The star-studded jury lineup includes renowned culinary experts such as Chef Ashish Bhasin, Diwan Gautam Anand, Chef Kunal Kapur, Chef Nita Mehta, Pawan Soni, Chef Rakesh Sethi, Rocky Singh, Sameer Bawa, and Chef Sabyasachi Gorai. These esteemed jury members meticulously mark their visit to each nominated restaurant and test the dishes prepared before making their decisions. One other unique aspect of The Big F Awards is the element of surprise, with the winners remaining undisclosed until the grand ceremony. All the top five nominees in each category are invited to the gala event, where the much-anticipated results are unveiled.

Pawan Soni, the gracious host of The Big F Awards, stated, “The Big F Awards have always been about celebrating culinary excellence and bringing together the best in the industry. Each year, we strive to raise the bar, and this 11th edition promises to be the more interesting as we have expanded beyond Gurgaon to cover entire Delhi-NCR. We have received over 91,000 public votes and we look forward to honoring the incredible talent and hard work that make our culinary scene so vibrant.“

About The Big F Awards

For more information, please visit About The Big F Awards – Indian Food Freak.