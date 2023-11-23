Celebrating Dedication and Impact: Akshaya Patra’s ‘Nourish the Change’ Event Recognizes Remarkable Contributions

The Akshaya Patra Foundation, a stalwart in the realms of nutrition for education, celebrated a momentous evening at the Nourish the Change awards ceremony. In a jubilant ambiance, the foundation paid tribute to resilient government school students who triumphed over adversities to achieve extraordinary milestones. The event also lauds exceptional teachers, driving impactful change within society.

Shri Anant Arora, Chief Sustainability & Communication Officer, The Akshaya Patra Foundation along with the winners at the Akshaya Patra Foundations Nourish The Change awards ceremony in Mumbai

The event was graced by Shri Kaustubh Dhavse, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Board Member, Mumbai Film Festival and Shri Krishnakant Upadhyay (I.P.S), Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mumbai. Indian Celebrity Chef & Indian Cultural Ambassador Shipra Khanna along with several luminaries from the film, television, and radio fraternity were also present to commemorate outstanding students and teachers from Akshaya Patra-supported schools in Mumbai.

Speaking at the event Shri Kaustubh Dhavse, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Board Member, Mumbai Film Festival, said, “Maintaining the vital parameters of a child like height, weight, nutrition and being medically fit is very important and that is the reason why it is instituted upon as government that it is one of the fundamental responsibilities that we have. As we have a fracture amongst the haves and have nots, it is the need & necessity that institutions like The Akshaya Patra Foundation need to be encouraged.“

Ms. Shipra Khanna, Indian Celebrity Chef & Indian Cultural Ambassador, said, “It is an honor to be present & associated with the foundation. It is so important for a child to consume a hot-nutritious meal to the children as they are the future of our country & the Akshaya Patra Foundation has rightly adopted the system in association with the government & corporate support.”

Also, speaking at the event Shri Krishnakant Upadhyay (I.P.S), Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mumbai said, “Nourish The Change is a very good initiative and The Akshaya Patra Foundation is doing a wonderful job. While malnutrition is something which we have got over with but under nourishment is what we have to address.”

Celebrating 23 years of unwavering service, The Akshaya Patra Foundation, an implementing partner of the governments PM POSHAN program, is the worlds largest not-for-profit School Noon Meal Programme, providing over 20 lakh daily nourishing meals to children across partner schools worldwide. In Maharashtra alone, the foundation serves over 60,000 hot-cooked school meals, operating from five kitchens in the city. To serve the community better, the foundation is also curating regional chapters comprising of volunteer leaders from industry, academia, cultural, culinary & social impact spaces. The event also marked the launch of the Mumbai Chapter comprising Mr. Bharat Gupta, Ms. Gauri Devidayal, Mr. Gautam Chhabaria, Mr. Karthi Marshan, Mr. Rishi Raj Sethi, and Ms. Veenu Jain.

Shri Anant Arora, Chief Sustainability & Communication Officer, The Akshaya Patra Foundation, said, “Within Nourish the Change awards lies the testament of our dedication to eradicating hunger and nurturing young minds. These stories of impact reflect the collective force of our endeavors, amplifying the transformation we strive for. In partnership with dignitaries, leaders, partners, and volunteers, we fuel Indias progress, feeding both bodies and minds. The PM Poshan program symbolizes the strength of united action, forging a future where hunger is a memory, and education nourishes every childs potential.”

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Government of Maharashtra, Ministry of Education, Government of India, partners, donors, and volunteers. Their unwavering support has been instrumental in enabling this transformative journey.