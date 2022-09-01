Celebrating Kolkata Police Day 1st September with their duties

Whether its the hottest day or the rainy day they never sleep they are the best in keeping their commitments.

Wherever its Durga Puja or Christmas they are on road busy in maintaining traffic or maintaining criminal activities throughout the city.

On Duty Kolkata Traffic Police maintaining his duty at Esplanade

The West Bengal Government will observe September 1 as Police Day in recognition of the work done by the men in uniform, especially during the stressful COVID-19 pandemic. The CM Mamata Banerjee announced the same on Monday.

The CM honoured several doctors and health workers on the Independence Day programme on Red Road for their work during the COVID-19 situation.

“They are doing exemplary work. They are risking their lives while tackling the OVID-19 pandemic and handling law and order problems at the same time. The virus has infected many policemen. But they have not budged. We want to honour them,” the CM told the media at Nabanna.

The CM also announced several new projects for the Kolkata Police and West Bengal Police. These include setting up of 20 new barracks and scope for more promotion for women in the force. “Our policemen work selflessly, and yet they are often maligned without any reason and even attacked by mobs. Compare the policemen in Gujarat, UP and Bihar. Our police officials are far better”, Mamata added.

The coronavirus has infected almost 1.2 lakh people in West Bengal with over 2,400 people losing their lives. In India, over 2.6 million people have been infected so far with over 51,000 fatalities. There are almost 6.8 lakh active cases.