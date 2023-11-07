Celebrating Strength and Resilience: Celebs Unite at OTTplay Awards 2023 to Battle Illness

The second edition of the highly anticipated OTTplay Awards 2023, co-presented by Dabur Chyawanprash, marked an evening of glamour, recognition, and a remarkable celebration of talent in the digital entertainment landscape. The event took place at the iconic Taj Lands’ End in Mumbai, commencing at 8:00 PM on October 29th, 2023, and brought together the finest from Indias thriving OTT (Over-The-Top) entertainment industry.

Indian OTT celebrities show their fondness & memories for Dabur Chyawanprash

The awards ceremony served as a platform to honor outstanding actors, creators, and storytellers who have significantly contributed to the world of web series and films. It was a testament to the burgeoning influence of the digital entertainment industry, where creative narratives and exceptional performances continue to captivate audiences nationwide.

Dabur Chyawanprash, a brand known for its commitment to health and well-being, played a pivotal role in co-presenting this prestigious event. Their association with the Danube OTTplay Awards demonstrates their dedication to promoting and recognizing excellence across various sectors, further underscoring the events significance in the ever-evolving world of digital entertainment.