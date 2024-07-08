Celebrating the T20 Cricket World Cup 2024 Grand Finale

The 9th edition of the T20 Cricket World Cup ended on a high note as the Men in Blue clinched a thrilling 7-run victory over South Africa, earning a staggering prize of Rs. 125 Crore! This landmark win at the Kensington Oval in Barbados not only brought the coveted ICC Trophy back to India after an 11-year wait but also underscored the nations dominance in the world of cricket.

Men in Blue proved that cricket belongs to India!

Parimatchs “Cricket Belongs to India” marketing campaign added an extra layer of excitement, offering fans numerous opportunities to win big during this cricketing clash. The initiative also featured innovative and non-standard branding techniques, such as enhancing gyms in Bangalore and Mysuru with branded walls and TVs.

“Being a winner feels absolutely amazing! I’m thrilled and grateful to Parimatch for organizing such incredible campaigns like “Cricket Belongs to India.” This initiative has only deepened my love for both cricket and Parimatch. Thank you so much for this fantastic experience!” – commented Amit Sharma, winner in the “Cricket Belongs to India” campaign organized by Parimatch.

While winners enjoy their well-deserved prizes, let’s recap the highlights of the “Cricket Belongs to India” marketing campaign.

During the 9th season of the T20 Cricket World Cup, Parimatch kicked off an action-packed sports tournament with a whopping Rs. 8,00,000 prize fund! In addition to the generous prize pool, participants had the chance to win a motorcycle from Kajal Aggarwal or Nicholas Pooran, choosing between a Royal Super Meteor 650 or a Kawasaki Ninja 300. Moreover, for avid players, Parimatch presented a series of four gaming tournaments, boasting a total prize fund of up to Rs. 7,60,000. And just like the previous year, passionate cricket lovers could immerse themselves in Parimatchs gamification feature, PM Gurus, where they could unlock achievements, engage in exciting quests and tournaments, and earn generous rewards such as Avatars, exclusive stickers, and much more.

Groundbreaking VFX Integration

During the T20 Cricket World Cup, Parimatch has also launched the “The Men in Blue are coming to take the Trophy home” marketing campaign, featuring inspiring VFX videos that seamlessly blend patriotism and innovation. This initiative highlighted Parimatchs ongoing commitment to pioneering VFX integration in the Asian market, reinforcing their leadership in the world of iGaming.

Three VFX videos have already been released on Parimatchs social media channels. These inspiring videos seamlessly blend cricketing vibes with iconic symbols of American culture, such as the Statue of Liberty, Brooklyn Bridge, and Times Square, highlighting the global influence of Indian cricket. This campaign showcases Parimatchs innovative approach to marketing while celebrating the Men in Blue and their journey.

Wrapping Up

This triumph not only adds another chapter to Indias illustrious cricket history but also sets a new benchmark in the T20 format. As the Men in Blue celebrate their hard-earned success, they reaffirm that cricket indeed belongs to India!

With the 9th T20 Cricket World Cup over, Parimatch stays committed to delivering premier sports excitement through campaigns like “Cricket Belongs to India.” Stay tuned for more action-packed tournaments and thrilling campaigns to come!

About Parimatch

Parimatch is the #1 global gaming platform that provides a complete suite of iGaming services to its customers. Since 1994, Parimatch has grown to be enjoyed by 3,000,000 active users worldwide. It is trusted by the worlds top athletes and celebrities: famous Indian actress Kajal Aggarwal and Trinidadian cricket star Nicholas Pooran are among their brand ambassadors. Parimatch is the Principal Sponsor of the cricket team MI Cape Town and the Title Sponsor of the cricket team Antigua & Barbuda Falcons. Since 2019, Parimatch has been one of the leading brands in Africa, Asia, and Latin America.