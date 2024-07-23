Celebrating the Third Convocation of Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence

On the auspicious morning of 21 July 2024, Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence (SSSUHE) celebrated its 3rd Convocation at the Sri Sathya Sai Premamrutham Auditorium. The event was graced by Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, esteemed Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India, as the Chief Guest. This momentous occasion recognised the achievements of 7 honorary doctorates, 6 Doctors of Philosophy, and 154 graduating students. This years theme, “ekaá¹ sat viprÄá¸¥ bahudhÄ vadanti“ – Truth is one, but the wise call it by many names, highlights SSSUHE’s commitment to embracing diverse perspectives in our pursuit of knowledge.

Chief Guest – Shri Hardeep Singh Puri and Founder of SSSUHE – Sri Madhusudan Sai along with gold medallists from UG and PG courses and the first batch of doctorates

Addressing educational challenges highlighted by the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER 2023: Beyond Basics), which shows that about 25% of rural students aged 14-18 years still cannot read a grade two-level text fluently in their regional language, SSSUHE provides quality education free of cost, including lodging, boarding, and all daily essentials. This commitment significantly benefits youth from rural areas, with over 70% of students below the poverty line, more than 65% being girls, and about 32% being first-generation graduates. The University currently enrolls 117 students across various disciplines, including MBBS, Nursing, and Allied Health Sciences, making a profound impact on bridging the education gap in underserved communities.

Shri Hardeep Singh Puri Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India, praised the initiative, saying, “It is a great honour for me on the auspicious occasion of Guru Poornima to be at the third convocation ceremony of Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence. I congratulate the 154 graduates, 6 doctorates, faculties, and families for their achievements. I personally thank Sri Madhusudan Sai Ji for inviting me. He is a role model for us all, dedicated to raising human consciousness and striving for human excellence. His public-spirited endeavours, spiritual guidance, and humanitarian work uplift the most vulnerable sections of society, touching thousands of lives in India and worldwide. His initiatives span 60 nations. I applaud Sri Madhusudan Sai Ji’s efforts to promote the idea of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.”

Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai, Global Humanitarian, Spiritual Leader and Founder of Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence, introduced seven honorary doctorate recipients for their selfless service. These are Mr T B Jayachandra; Prof Darshan Shankar; Prof Dr Afksendiyos Kalangos; Dr Lakshmi Prasad; Mr Isaac Tigrett; Mr Dimitris Lambrianos; Dr P T Usha.

Sri Madhusudan Sai emphasised the importance of graduates, postgraduates, and doctorates, acknowledging the sacrifices of devotees for free education. Parents were encouraged to bless their children to walk the path of service. The mission of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, rooted in ancient Indian ethos, envisions the world as one family. This concept, emphasised by the Prime Minister at the G20 Summit, was the theme of the Convocation: ekaá¹ sat viprÄá¸¥ bahudhÄ vadanti – despite our differences, we are inherently one. This Vedic and scriptural message urges our students not just to be educated but enlightened beings who foster transformational change. With an attitude of living for each other and for God, Sadguru wished the students, their parents, and the guests a prosperous future and blessed Guru Poornima.

Sri B N Narasimha Murthy, Chancellor of Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence, said, “At the Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence, founded by Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai, we integrate Indias ancient wisdom with modern science and technology, merging spiritual wisdom with contemporary education. For the first time in higher education, human excellence is given equal importance to academic excellence. Students are assessed on both, with grades out of 10, and their overall grade is the average of the two. Today, we honour students receiving gold medals: 10 undergraduates, 8 postgraduates, and 6 doctorates, who excel in both academic and human excellence. This pioneering approach includes intelligence, emotional, social, and spiritual excellence, aiming to create citizens with individual character, professional excellence, and social responsibility-brilliant heads, compassionate hearts, and competent hands.”

Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence stands out as a unique institution that blends spiritual and worldly knowledge based on the ancient Indian Gurukulam System of Values-based Education. Offering a diverse range of 18 undergraduate and postgraduate courses, the curriculum extends beyond traditional education to include Vedic Studies, Performing Arts, Medical and Paramedical Education, Agriculture, Mental Health, Sports and Yoga, Physical Education, and Vocational Skills. This holistic approach ensures that students are not only academically proficient but also well-rounded individuals ready to contribute to societys welfare.

In a world where education is used as a mere stepping stone for acquiring fame, wealth, power and position, Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence stands in contrast by illuminating the full potential and value of education to the individual and humanity at large. Instead of being narrowly confined to a few aspects of education, the University’s education curriculum touches all aspects that help in the complete unfoldment of an individual, who in turn will use his/her skills and knowledge to help uplift society. The University was established in the year 2019 at Navanihal, Kalaburagi and has a branch in Muddenahalli (boys’ campus) and Nallakadirenahalli (girls’ campus) in Karnataka.

To provide free-of-cost quality higher education of global standards of excellence based on ancient Indian ethos and contribute individuals of competent hands, brilliant heads, and compassionate hearts for the universal welfare.

To establish best-in-class infrastructure in rural areas for the promotion, assimilation, and dissemination of knowledge

To impart high-quality subject knowledge with an orientation towards research and innovation

To nurture an environment that instils a sense of selfless service, love for fellow beings and deep-rootedness in Indian culture and ethos

To prepare the next generation of leaders in every sphere of human society

Sri Madhusudan Sai Global Humanitarian Mission

With the motto ‘One World One Family’, Sri Madhusudan Sai, a visionary and a humanitarian spearheads a unique global mission across 60 Countries. Since 2011, Sri Madhusudan Sai has established institutes of excellence in Education, Healthcare, Nutrition and Spirituality across the world.

