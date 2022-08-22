Celebrity stylist Isha Bhansali, the session focused on all things fashion, DIY styling tips, all-time denim looks and more  

Levi’s® hosted an intimate styling session hosted by Bollywood’s celebrity stylist, Isha Bhansali for select consumers at their newly opened store in South City Mall, Kolkata. Focused on styling Levi’s newest collections, collaborations and fits in line with the latest fashion trends,

The styling event had Isha share her thoughts on some of the fashion basics and curating different looks that are timeless. The event also saw the stylist take the audience through transitioning from a day to night look and talk about the iconic Levi’s® pieces that one’s wardrobe should own.

The styling session only dived into creating looks with the brand’s latest & on-trend baggy fits and flares inspired by the 80’s. The exclusive session was a treat to the fashion enthusiasts covering everything from tips on elevating your basic fashion and denim 101, thus adding spice to your style!

‘It’s always an honor to be associated with a heritage brand like Levi’s. Not only are they passionate about their craft but also because they make it responsibly. The session in Kolkata was super fun and it’s always a joy to spread the word of true style and the versatility of denim wear. Every city has its own style. Kolkata’s style is understated with a lot of thought in the process. The tailor shop by Levi’s is my personal favorite initiative by the brand because there’s nothing closer to our hearts than something that has our own touch to it. Glad to be a part of this movement,’ said stylist Isha Bhansali.

Opened this month, The new Levi’s store at South City is spread across 5800sq ft, the brand cements its intention in the region with its store in its Next-Gen store concept. Designed to offer consumers an authentic, compelling and immersive expression of the Levi’s brand, NextGen stores bring the best of the brand to consumers with a lighter, modern and more open take allowing consumers to explore the store and its range of products.

Levi’s® have historically been the blank canvas of self-expression, this comes alive at the Levi’s® Tailorshop. The first Tailorshop in the city will feature everything to make their Levi’s® truly their own thru pins, patches, embroidery, paneling, and distressing.

Located inside one of the city’s premium malls, the store will feature the products the brand is loved for, from its iconic 501®, Trucker jacket & logo tee to a range of jeans that promises a pair of everyone. Featuring the newest range of fits for women with looser, baggier and more relaxed trends and premium collections & collaborations, the store is a set to be a new shopping landmark.