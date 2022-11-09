Wednesday, November 9, 2022
National

Celebs Spotted: Deepika Padukone To Janhvi Kapoor, These Celebs Stepped Out In Style In City

The paparazzi captured Bollywood stars at different locations in Mumbai on November 9th. Celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Shibani Dandekar and others were spotted as they stepped out in the city looking their usual best. Check out the video.

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has completed 15 years in the film industry. During her illustrious career, Deepika has given many films. Meanwhile, Deepika was recently spotted, a video of which has surfaced. In this video, Deepika is seen in a very casual and comfortable look. she also smiled seeing the paparazzi. Fashion icon janhvi Kapoor was also spotted in the city. She looked  simple and elegant. Watch video

Written by- Ananya




Published Date: November 9, 2022 6:39 PM IST





