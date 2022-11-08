Celebs Spotted: Ranbir Kapoor Back Home Hospital After Seeing Alia Bhatt And Newborn

Ranbir Kapoor Is back Home from the hospital after seeing Alia Bhatt And Baby Health. Fans gets exited after the birth of there baby girl.

Ranbir Kapoor Is back Home from the hospital after seeing Alia Bhatt And Baby Health. Reportedly, he will take a long break to be around their baby. According to reports, he has not signed a new project. He is currently working on director Luv Ranjan’s next untitled romantic comedy alongside Shraddha Kapoor and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s gangster drama Animal opposite Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Fans gets exited after the birth of there baby girl.

Written by- Ananya



