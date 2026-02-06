





(3) Other adjustments include the following pre-tax items:













2026 :























(a) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2026, an estimated: $0.01 per share ($0.01 after-tax) net loss on debt

extinguishment.

















2025 :























(a) for the three months ended December 31, 2025: Magellan Health impairment of $1.04 per share ($0.79 after-tax),

exit costs related to the wind-down of certain contracts in the Other segment of $0.03 per share ($0.02 after-tax),

and a favorable adjustment to the gain on sale of Magellan Rx of $0.03 per share ($0.02 after-tax);



















(b) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025: goodwill impairment of $13.63 per share ($13.62 after-tax),

Magellan Health impairment of $1.04 per share ($0.79 after-tax), intangible asset impairment related to the wind-

down of certain contracts in the Other segment of $0.11 per share ($0.08 after-tax), exit costs related to the wind-

down of certain contracts in the Other segment of $0.04 per share ($0.03 after-tax), a net loss on real estate

transactions of $0.04 per share ($0.03 after-tax).

















2024 :























(a) for the three months ended December 31, 2024: gain on the sale of CHS of $0.03 per share ($0.02 after-tax) and

net gain on the sale of property of $0.01 per share ($0.01 after-tax);



















(b) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024: net gain on the previously reported divestiture of Magellan

Specialty Health due to the achievement of contingent consideration and finalization of working capital

adjustments of $0.16 per share ($0.12 after-tax), net gain on the sale of property of $0.04 per share ($0.03 after-

tax), gain on the previously reported divestiture of Circle Health of $0.04 per share ($0.12 after-tax), gain on the

sale of CHS of $0.03 per share ($0.02 after-tax), Health Net Federal Services asset impairment due to the 2024

final ruling on the TRICARE Managed Care Support Contract of $0.03 per share ($0.02 after-tax), severance

costs due to a restructuring of $0.02 per share ($0.01 after-tax), an additional loss on the divestiture of our Spanish

and Central European businesses of $0.01 per share ($0.01 after-tax) and gain on the previously reported

divestiture of HealthSmart due to the finalization of working capital adjustments of $0.01 per share ($0.01 after-

tax).













(4) The income tax effects of adjustments are based on the effective income tax rates applicable to each adjustment. The three and

twelve months ended December 31, 2025, include a tax benefit of $0.01 related to tax adjustments on previously reported

divestitures and impacts of the OBBBA.











