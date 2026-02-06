— 2025 Full Year GAAP Diluted Loss Per Share of $(13.53); Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share of $2.08 —
— 2026 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Guidance of Greater than $3.00 —
- Consolidated HBR of 94.3% in the fourth quarter of 2025, which includes a Commercial HBR of 95.4% that was 100 basis points higher than expectations driven by net out of period items.
- Medicaid HBR of 93.0% in the fourth quarter of 2025, reflecting continued progress and representing 40 basis points of sequential improvement compared to the third quarter.
- Fundamental fourth quarter 2025 trend was consistent with expectations in Medicaid and Medicare Advantage, and slightly favorable in Marketplace and Medicare PDP.
- Strong SG&A management throughout 2025 with an adjusted SG&A expense ratio of 7.4% for the full year.
|
2025 Results
|
Q4
|
Full Year
|
Total revenues (in millions)
|
$ 49,725
|
$ 194,777
|
Premium and service revenues (in millions)
|
$ 44,727
|
$ 174,581
|
Health benefits ratio
|
94.3 %
|
91.9 %
|
SG&A expense ratio
|
7.5 %
|
7.4 %
|
Adjusted SG&A expense ratio (1)
|
7.5 %
|
7.4 %
|
GAAP diluted loss per share
|
$ (2.24)
|
$ (13.53)
|
Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share (1)
|
$ (1.19)
|
$ 2.08
|
Total cash flow provided by operations (in millions)
|
$ 437
|
$ 5,088
|
(1)
|
Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. A full reconciliation of the adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share and adjusted selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses is shown in the Non-GAAP Financial Presentation section of this release.
- In December 2025, Centene signed a definitive agreement to divest the remaining Magellan Health businesses. As a result, the Company recorded non-cash impairment charges associated with the pending divestiture totaling $513 million, or $389 million after-tax.
- In November, the Centene Foundation and five Centene subsidiaries – Buckeye Health Plan, Sunshine Health, Carolina Complete Health, Meridian Health Plan of Illinois, and Superior HealthPlan – announced a number of contributions to support food banks and community-based organizations addressing food insecurity following disruptions to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC).
- In November, Health Net, a Centene subsidiary, announced the renewal of its partnership with LA Family Housing to support initiatives aimed at increasing access to stable, affordable housing and to build infrastructure for whole-person health for individuals experiencing homelessness in parts of Los Angeles County.
- In October, Iowa Total Care, a Centene subsidiary, in partnership with Central Iowa Shelter & Services, announced the opening of a new Empowerment Command Center and Affordable Housing Project, aimed at providing essential services, including job training, health and wellness services, housing support, and more, to residents of Wapello County, Iowa.
- In October, Home State Health, a Centene subsidiary, launched a Foster Care Center of Excellence (FCCOE) in partnership with Jordan Valley Community Health Center in Missouri. The pediatric clinic provides comprehensive care – including behavioral and physical health, vision, and dental services – for children and youth. Centene’s FCCOEs are also operational in Texas, Washington, and Oklahoma.
|
December 31,
|
2025
|
2024
|
Traditional Medicaid (1)
|
10,932,600
|
11,408,100
|
High Acuity Medicaid (2)
|
1,585,800
|
1,595,400
|
Total Medicaid
|
12,518,400
|
13,003,500
|
Marketplace
|
5,541,400
|
4,382,100
|
Individual and Commercial Group (3)
|
452,500
|
431,400
|
Total Commercial
|
5,993,900
|
4,813,500
|
Medicare (4)
|
1,002,600
|
1,110,900
|
Medicare Prescription Drug Plan (PDP)
|
8,118,600
|
6,925,700
|
Total at-risk membership
|
27,633,500
|
25,853,600
|
TRICARE eligibles
|
—
|
2,747,000
|
Total
|
27,633,500
|
28,600,600
|
(1)
|
Membership includes Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), Medicaid Expansion, Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Foster Care and Behavioral Health.
|
(2)
|
Membership includes Aged, Blind, or Disabled (ABD), Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD), Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS) and Medicare-Medicaid Plans (MMP) Duals.
|
(3)
|
Membership includes Commercial Group, Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangement (ICHRA) and Other Off-Exchange Individual.
|
(4)
|
Membership includes Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement.
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
2025
|
2024
|
% Change
|
2025
|
2024
|
% Change
|
Medicaid
|
$ 23,045
|
$ 20,825
|
11 %
|
$ 90,238
|
$ 83,851
|
8 %
|
Commercial
|
10,792
|
8,723
|
24 %
|
42,003
|
33,702
|
25 %
|
Medicare (1)
|
9,610
|
5,476
|
75 %
|
37,210
|
23,032
|
62 %
|
Other
|
1,280
|
1,272
|
1 %
|
5,130
|
4,920
|
4 %
|
Total premium and service revenues
|
$ 44,727
|
$ 36,296
|
23 %
|
$ 174,581
|
$ 145,505
|
20 %
|
(1)
|
Medicare includes Medicare Advantage, Medicare PDP and Medicare Supplement.
- For the fourth quarter of 2025, premium and service revenues increased 23% to $44.7 billion from $36.3 billion in the comparable period of 2024. The increase was primarily driven by premium yield and membership growth in the PDP business, overall market growth in the Marketplace business, as well as rate increases and state-directed payments in the Medicaid business, partially offset by lower Medicaid membership.
- Health benefits ratio (HBR) of 94.3% for the fourth quarter of 2025 represents an increase from 89.6% in the comparable period in 2024. The increase was primarily driven by the impact of higher Marketplace morbidity in 2025 on medical costs and program changes in the PDP business as a result of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The Medicaid HBR decreased by 40 basis points, primarily driven by rate and revenue increases, partially offset by higher medical costs largely related to behavioral health and home health.
- The SG&A expense ratio was 7.5% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 8.9% in the fourth quarter of 2024. The adjusted SG&A expense ratio was 7.5% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 8.9% in the fourth quarter of 2024. The decreases were primarily driven by continued discipline, leveraging of expenses over higher revenues and growth in the PDP business, which operates at a meaningfully lower SG&A expense ratio as compared to the overall company. The decreases were partially offset by growth in the Marketplace business, which operates at a meaningfully higher SG&A expense ratio.
- The effective tax rate was 28.7% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 19.2% in the fourth quarter of 2024. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2025 reflects the impact of the Magellan Health impairment and the release of state uncertain tax position liabilities resulting from statute of limitations expirations. For the fourth quarter of 2025, our effective tax rate on adjusted earnings was 32.1%, compared to 20.7% in the fourth quarter of 2024. The adjusted effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2025 reflects the release of state uncertain tax position liabilities resulting from statute of limitations expirations.
- In December 2025, Centene signed a definitive agreement to divest the remaining Magellan Health businesses. As a result, the Company recorded impairment charges associated with the pending divestiture totaling $513 million, or $389 million after-tax.
- GAAP diluted loss per share of $(2.24) for the fourth quarter of 2025.
- Adjusted diluted loss per share of $(1.19) for the fourth quarter of 2025.
- Cash flow provided by operations for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $437 million, primarily driven by the timing of pharmacy rebates, CMS and state remittances, as well as claims and other payments.
- For the full year 2025, premium and service revenues increased 20% to $174.6 billion from $145.5 billion in the comparable period of 2024 primarily driven by premium yield and membership growth in the PDP business, overall market growth in the Marketplace business, and rate increases in the Medicaid business, partially offset by lower Medicaid membership and lower Marketplace estimated risk adjustment revenue. The full year 2024 benefited from outperformance in Marketplace risk adjustment for the 2023 benefit year.
- HBR of 91.9% for the full year 2025 represents an increase compared to 88.3% in 2024. The increase was primarily driven by lower Marketplace estimated risk adjustment revenue, increased Marketplace medical costs, program changes in the PDP business as a result of the IRA and higher medical costs in Medicaid driven primarily by behavioral health, home health and high-cost drugs, partially offset by Medicaid rate increases.
- The SG&A expense ratio was 7.4% for the full year 2025, compared to 8.5% for the full year 2024. The adjusted SG&A expense ratio was 7.4% for the full year 2025, compared to 8.5% for the full year 2024. The decreases were primarily driven by continued discipline, leveraging of expenses over higher revenues and growth in the PDP business, which operates at a meaningfully lower SG&A expense ratio as compared to the overall company. The decreases were partially offset by growth in the Marketplace business, which operates at a meaningfully higher SG&A expense ratio.
- As a result of market conditions in July 2025, including the One Big Beautiful Bill Act and the decline in the Company’s stock price, we performed a quantitative impairment analysis during the third quarter to determine whether goodwill was impaired. In October 2025, we completed our quantitative goodwill impairment analysis and recorded a non-cash goodwill impairment of $6.7 billion in the third quarter of 2025.
- The effective tax rate was 0.8% for 2025, compared to 22.6% for 2024. The effective tax rate for 2025 reflects the non-deductible nature of the goodwill impairment and the release of state uncertain tax position liabilities resulting from statute of limitations expirations. The effective tax rate for 2024 reflects tax effects of the Circle Health Group (Circle Health) divestiture, settlements with tax authorities and valuation allowance releases. For the full year 2025, our effective tax rate on adjusted earnings was 20.4%, compared to 23.8% in 2024. The adjusted effective tax rate for 2025 reflects the release of state uncertain tax position liabilities resulting from statute of limitations expirations.
- GAAP diluted loss per share was $(13.53) for the full year 2025, driven by the goodwill impairment.
- Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.08 for the full year 2025.
- Cash flow provided by operations for the full year 2025 was $5.1 billion, which was primarily driven by net earnings, improved pharmacy rebate timing and higher medical claims liabilities primarily driven by higher membership.
|
Full Year 2026
|
GAAP diluted EPS
|
> $1.98
|
Adjusted diluted EPS (1)
|
> $3.00
|
(1) A full reconciliation of adjusted diluted EPS is shown in the Non-GAAP Financial Presentation section of this release.
|
Full Year 2026
|
Low
|
High
|
Total revenues (in billions)
|
$ 186.5
|
$ 190.5
|
Premium and service revenues (in billions)
|
$ 170.0
|
$ 174.0
|
HBR
|
90.9 %
|
91.7 %
|
SG&A expense ratio
|
7.1 %
|
7.7 %
|
Adjusted SG&A expense ratio (2)
|
7.1 %
|
7.7 %
|
Effective tax rate
|
27.0 %
|
28.0 %
|
Adjusted effective tax rate (3)
|
26.0 %
|
27.0 %
|
Diluted shares outstanding (in millions)
|
495.6
|
498.6
|
(2) Adjusted SG&A expense ratio excludes acquisition and divestiture related expenses of approximately $300 thousand.
|
(3) Adjusted effective tax rate excludes income tax effects of adjustments of approximately $161 million to $164 million.
|
Three Months Ended
|
Year Ended
December 31,
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
GAAP net earnings (loss) attributable to Centene
|
$ (1,101)
|
$ 283
|
$ (6,674)
|
$ 3,305
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
169
|
173
|
685
|
692
|
Acquisition and divestiture related expenses
|
3
|
7
|
4
|
82
|
Other adjustments (1)
|
513
|
(20)
|
7,328
|
(117)
|
Income tax effects of adjustments (2)
|
(167)
|
(39)
|
(315)
|
(209)
|
Adjusted net earnings (loss)
|
$ (583)
|
$ 404
|
$ 1,028
|
$ 3,753
|
(1)
|
Other adjustments include the following pre-tax items:
|
2025:
|
(a)
|
for the three months ended December 31, 2025: Magellan Health impairment of $513 million, exit costs related
|
(b)
|
for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025: goodwill impairment of $6,723 million, Magellan Health
|
2024:
|
(a)
|
for the three months ended December 31, 2024: gain on the sale of Collaborative Health Systems (CHS) of
|
(b)
|
for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024: net gain on the previously reported divestiture of Magellan
|
(2)
|
The income tax effects of adjustments are based on the effective income tax rates applicable to each adjustment. The three and
|
Three Months
|
Year Ended
December 31,
|
Annual Guidance
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to
|
$ (2.24)
|
$ 0.56
|
$ (13.53)
|
$ 6.31
|
greater than $1.98
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
0.34
|
0.34
|
1.39
|
1.32
|
~$1.34
|
Acquisition and divestiture related expenses
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
0.16
|
~$—
|
Other adjustments (3)
|
1.04
|
(0.04)
|
14.86
|
(0.22)
|
~$0.01
|
Income tax effects of adjustments (4)
|
(0.34)
|
(0.07)
|
(0.64)
|
(0.40)
|
~$(0.33)
|
Effect of basic to diluted shares (5)
|
—
|
—
|
(0.01)
|
—
|
~$—
|
Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share
|
$ (1.19)
|
$ 0.80
|
$ 2.08
|
$ 7.17
|
greater than $3.00
|
(3)
|
Other adjustments include the following pre-tax items:
|
2026:
|
(a)
|
for the twelve months ended December 31, 2026, an estimated: $0.01 per share ($0.01 after-tax) net loss on debt
|
2025:
|
(a)
|
for the three months ended December 31, 2025: Magellan Health impairment of $1.04 per share ($0.79 after-tax),
|
(b)
|
for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025: goodwill impairment of $13.63 per share ($13.62 after-tax),
|
2024:
|
(a)
|
for the three months ended December 31, 2024: gain on the sale of CHS of $0.03 per share ($0.02 after-tax) and
|
(b)
|
for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024: net gain on the previously reported divestiture of Magellan
|
(4)
|
The income tax effects of adjustments are based on the effective income tax rates applicable to each adjustment. The three and
|
(5)
|
Reflects the $0.00 and $0.01 impact of using 493,042 thousand and 494,502 thousand shares in the calculation of adjusted
|
Three Months Ended
|
Year Ended
December 31,
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses
|
$ 3,370
|
$ 3,231
|
$ 12,904
|
$ 12,400
|
Less:
|
Acquisition and divestiture related expenses
|
3
|
7
|
4
|
82
|
Restructuring costs
|
13
|
—
|
22
|
13
|
Real estate transaction costs
|
—
|
—
|
2
|
—
|
Adjusted selling, general and administrative
|
$ 3,354
|
$ 3,224
|
$ 12,876
|
$ 12,305
- Health Benefits Ratio (HBR) (GAAP) = Medical costs divided by premium revenues.
- SG&A Expense Ratio (GAAP) = Selling, general and administrative expenses divided by premium and service revenues.
- Adjusted SG&A Expense Ratio (non-GAAP) = Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses divided by premium and service revenues.
- Adjusted Effective Tax Rate (non-GAAP) = GAAP income tax expense (benefit) excluding the income tax effects of adjustments to net earnings divided by adjusted earnings (loss) before income tax expense.
- Adjusted Net Earnings (non-GAAP) = Net earnings less amortization of acquired intangible assets, less acquisition and divestiture related expenses, as well as adjustments for other items, net of the income tax effect of the adjustments.
- Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP) = Adjusted net earnings divided by weighted average common shares outstanding on a fully diluted basis.
- Debt to Capitalization Ratio (GAAP) = Total debt, divided by total debt plus total stockholder’s equity.
- Average Medical Claims Expense (GAAP) = Medical costs for the period divided by number of days in such period. Average medical claims expense is most often calculated for the quarterly reporting period.
- Days in Claims Payable (GAAP) = Medical claims liabilities divided by average medical claims expense. Days in claims payable is most often calculated for the quarterly reporting period.
- State-directed Payments: Payments directed by a state that have minimal risk but are administered as a premium adjustment. These payments are recorded as premium revenue and medical costs at close to a 100% HBR. In many instances, the Company has little visibility to the timing of these payments until they are paid by a state.
- Pass-through Payments: Non-risk supplemental payments from a state that the Company is required to pass through to designated contracted providers. These payments are recorded as premium tax revenue and premium tax expense.
|
CENTENE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions, except shares in thousands and per share data in dollars)
|
December 31, 2025
|
December 31, 2024
|
(Unaudited)
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 17,888
|
$ 14,063
|
Premium and trade receivables
|
18,105
|
19,713
|
Short-term investments
|
2,432
|
2,622
|
Other current assets
|
1,945
|
1,601
|
Total current assets
|
40,370
|
37,999
|
Long-term investments
|
17,035
|
17,429
|
Restricted deposits
|
1,412
|
1,390
|
Property, software and equipment, net
|
2,037
|
2,067
|
Goodwill
|
10,835
|
17,558
|
Intangible assets, net
|
4,530
|
5,409
|
Other long-term assets
|
528
|
593
|
Total assets
|
$ 76,747
|
$ 82,445
|
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND
|
Current liabilities:
|
Medical claims liability
|
$ 20,544
|
$ 18,308
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
13,774
|
13,174
|
Return of premium payable
|
1,592
|
2,008
|
Unearned revenue
|
736
|
661
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
50
|
110
|
Total current liabilities
|
36,696
|
34,261
|
Long-term debt
|
17,351
|
18,423
|
Deferred tax liability
|
833
|
684
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
1,811
|
2,567
|
Total liabilities
|
56,691
|
55,935
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
|
23
|
10
|
Stockholders’ equity:
|
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; authorized 10,000 shares; no shares issued or
|
—
|
—
|
Common stock, $0.001 par value; authorized 800,000 shares; 623,463 issued and
|
1
|
1
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
20,777
|
20,562
|
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)
|
(58)
|
(504)
|
Retained earnings
|
8,674
|
15,348
|
Treasury stock, at cost (131,706 and 124,288 shares, respectively)
|
(9,441)
|
(8,997)
|
Total Centene stockholders’ equity
|
19,953
|
26,410
|
Nonredeemable noncontrolling interest
|
80
|
90
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
20,033
|
26,500
|
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and stockholders’ equity
|
$ 76,747
|
$ 82,445
|
CENTENE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In millions, except shares in thousands and per share data in dollars)
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Year Ended
December 31,
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
Revenues:
|
Premium
|
$ 43,978
|
$ 35,519
|
$ 171,556
|
$ 142,303
|
Service
|
749
|
777
|
3,025
|
3,202
|
Premium and service revenues
|
44,727
|
36,296
|
174,581
|
145,505
|
Premium tax
|
4,998
|
4,509
|
20,196
|
17,566
|
Total revenues
|
49,725
|
40,805
|
194,777
|
163,071
|
Expenses:
|
Medical costs
|
41,489
|
31,809
|
157,702
|
125,707
|
Cost of services
|
680
|
688
|
2,670
|
2,729
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
3,370
|
3,231
|
12,904
|
12,400
|
Depreciation expense
|
160
|
141
|
590
|
549
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
169
|
173
|
685
|
692
|
Premium tax expense
|
5,089
|
4,588
|
20,538
|
17,806
|
Impairment
|
513
|
—
|
7,311
|
13
|
Total operating expenses
|
51,470
|
40,630
|
202,400
|
159,896
|
Earnings (loss) from operations
|
(1,745)
|
175
|
(7,623)
|
3,175
|
Other income (expense):
|
Investment and other income
|
369
|
344
|
1,572
|
1,784
|
Debt extinguishment
|
1
|
—
|
1
|
—
|
Interest expense
|
(168)
|
(172)
|
(678)
|
(702)
|
Earnings (loss) before income tax
|
(1,543)
|
347
|
(6,728)
|
4,257
|
Income tax (benefit) expense
|
(443)
|
67
|
(51)
|
963
|
Net earnings (loss)
|
(1,100)
|
280
|
(6,677)
|
3,294
|
(Earnings) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
(1)
|
3
|
3
|
11
|
Net earnings (loss) attributable to Centene Corporation
|
$ (1,101)
|
$ 283
|
$ (6,674)
|
$ 3,305
|
Net earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Centene Corporation:
|
Basic earnings (loss) per common share
|
$ (2.24)
|
$ 0.57
|
$ (13.53)
|
$ 6.33
|
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share
|
$ (2.24)
|
$ 0.56
|
$ (13.53)
|
$ 6.31
|
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
|
Basic
|
491,533
|
500,424
|
493,116
|
521,790
|
Diluted
|
491,533
|
501,978
|
493,116
|
523,744
|
CENTENE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In millions, unaudited)
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
2025
|
2024
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Net earnings (loss)
|
$ (6,677)
|
$ 3,294
|
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
1,275
|
1,241
|
Stock compensation expense
|
204
|
212
|
Impairment
|
7,311
|
13
|
(Gain) on debt extinguishment
|
(1)
|
—
|
Deferred income taxes
|
(60)
|
13
|
(Gain) loss on divestitures, net
|
(2)
|
(120)
|
Changes in assets and liabilities
|
Premium and trade receivables
|
1,480
|
(4,333)
|
Other assets
|
(230)
|
46
|
Medical claims liabilities
|
2,336
|
368
|
Unearned revenue
|
80
|
(54)
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
(657)
|
(528)
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
(46)
|
(70)
|
Other operating activities, net
|
75
|
72
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
5,088
|
154
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
Capital expenditures
|
(767)
|
(644)
|
Purchases of investments
|
(4,541)
|
(7,183)
|
Sales and maturities of investments
|
5,780
|
5,785
|
Divestiture proceeds, net of divested cash
|
—
|
990
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
472
|
(1,052)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Proceeds from long-term debt
|
750
|
1,300
|
Payments and repurchases of long-term debt
|
(1,895)
|
(622)
|
Common stock repurchases
|
(475)
|
(3,124)
|
Proceeds from common stock issuances
|
37
|
46
|
Purchase of noncontrolling interest
|
(19)
|
—
|
Other financing activities, net
|
(19)
|
(6)
|
Net cash (used in) financing activities
|
(1,621)
|
(2,406)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
—
|
8
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents
|
3,939
|
(3,296)
|
Cash and cash equivalents reclassified (to) from held for sale
|
(138)
|
—
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|
14,156
|
17,452
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
$ 17,957
|
$ 14,156
|
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
|
Interest paid
|
$ 647
|
$ 688
|
Income taxes paid, net
|
$ 448
|
$ 1,002
|
The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents reported within the Consolidated
|
December 31,
|
2025
|
2024
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 17,888
|
$ 14,063
|
Restricted cash and cash equivalents, included in restricted deposits
|
69
|
93
|
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 17,957
|
$ 14,156
|
CENTENE CORPORATION
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
Q2
|
Q1
|
Q4
|
2025
|
2025
|
2025
|
2025
|
2024
|
MEMBERSHIP
|
Traditional Medicaid (1)
|
10,932,600
|
11,115,400
|
11,227,400
|
11,369,400
|
11,408,100
|
High Acuity Medicaid (2)
|
1,585,800
|
1,591,000
|
1,592,300
|
1,589,400
|
1,595,400
|
Total Medicaid
|
12,518,400
|
12,706,400
|
12,819,700
|
12,958,800
|
13,003,500
|
Marketplace
|
5,541,400
|
5,828,100
|
5,862,800
|
5,626,000
|
4,382,100
|
Individual and Commercial Group (3)
|
452,500
|
447,900
|
449,700
|
448,200
|
431,400
|
Total Commercial
|
5,993,900
|
6,276,000
|
6,312,500
|
6,074,200
|
4,813,500
|
Medicare (4)
|
1,002,600
|
1,013,200
|
1,026,900
|
1,043,200
|
1,110,900
|
Medicare PDP
|
8,118,600
|
7,972,500
|
7,845,800
|
7,867,800
|
6,925,700
|
Total at-risk membership
|
27,633,500
|
27,968,100
|
28,004,900
|
27,944,000
|
25,853,600
|
TRICARE eligibles
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
2,747,000
|
Total
|
27,633,500
|
27,968,100
|
28,004,900
|
27,944,000
|
28,600,600
|
(1)
|
Membership includes TANF, Medicaid Expansion, CHIP, Foster Care and Behavioral Health.
|
(2)
|
Membership includes ABD, IDD, LTSS and MMP Duals.
|
(3)
|
Membership includes Commercial Group, ICHRA and Other Off-Exchange Individual.
|
(4)
|
Membership includes Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement.
|
NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES
|
61,100
|
60,900
|
60,300
|
60,400
|
60,500
|
DAYS IN CLAIMS PAYABLE
|
46
|
48
|
47
|
49
|
53
|
CASH, INVESTMENTS AND RESTRICTED DEPOSITS (in millions)
|
Regulated
|
$ 37,289
|
$ 37,574
|
$ 36,403
|
$ 35,922
|
$ 34,433
|
Unregulated
|
1,478
|
1,259
|
1,086
|
1,042
|
1,071
|
Total
|
$ 38,767
|
$ 38,833
|
$ 37,489
|
$ 36,964
|
$ 35,504
|
DEBT TO CAPITALIZATION
|
46.5 %
|
45.5 %
|
39.0 %
|
39.5 %
|
41.2 %
|
OPERATING RATIOS
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
Year Ended
December 31,
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
HBR
|
94.3 %
|
89.6 %
|
91.9 %
|
88.3 %
|
SG&A expense ratio
|
7.5 %
|
8.9 %
|
7.4 %
|
8.5 %
|
Adjusted SG&A expense ratio
|
7.5 %
|
8.9 %
|
7.4 %
|
8.5 %
|
HBR BY PRODUCT
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
Year Ended
December 31,
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
Medicaid
|
93.0 %
|
93.4 %
|
93.7 %
|
92.5 %
|
Commercial
|
95.4 %
|
81.8 %
|
87.9 %
|
77.3 %
|
Medicare (5)
|
96.1 %
|
86.7 %
|
92.0 %
|
88.7 %
|
(5)
|
Medicare includes Medicare Advantage, Medicare PDP and Medicare Supplement.
|
Balance, December 31, 2024
|
$ 18,308
|
Less: Reinsurance recoverables
|
65
|
Balance, December 31, 2024, net
|
18,243
|
Incurred related to:
|
Current period
|
160,109
|
Prior periods
|
(2,315)
|
Total incurred
|
157,794
|
Paid related to:
|
Current period
|
140,691
|
Prior periods
|
14,677
|
Total paid
|
155,368
|
Plus: Premium deficiency reserve
|
(92)
|
Plus: Divestitures
|
(109)
|
Balance, December 31, 2025, net
|
20,468
|
Plus: Reinsurance recoverables
|
76
|
Balance, December 31, 2025
|
$ 20,544
