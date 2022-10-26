Central Board of Direct Taxes Extends Deadline Till THIS Date

New Delhi: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Wednesday extended the due date for furnishing income tax returns for the assessment year 2022-23 to November 7 for certain categories of assessees. The earlier due date was October 31.Also Read – With This Post Office Scheme Your Amount Will Be Doubled; Details Inside

The extension was given as the extra time of up to October 7 was granted for filing various audit reports in the case of these entities, a circular issued by the CBDT said.

The extension is applicable to those entities and persons as well as partners of firms whose books of accounts need to be audited.