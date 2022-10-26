Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Central Board of Direct Taxes Extends Deadline Till THIS Date

New Delhi: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Wednesday extended the due date for furnishing income tax returns for the assessment year 2022-23 to November 7 for certain categories of assessees. The earlier due date was October 31.Also Read – With This Post Office Scheme Your Amount Will Be Doubled; Details Inside

The extension was given as the extra time of up to October 7 was granted for filing various audit reports in the case of these entities, a circular issued by the CBDT said. Also Read – Are Diwali Bonuses, Monetary Gifts From Company Subject To Income Tax? Explained

The extension is applicable to those entities and persons as well as partners of firms whose books of accounts need to be audited. Also Read – Centre extends Deadline for Filing Tax Audit Report Till October 7





